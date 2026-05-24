Georgia Sends $250 to $500 Tax Refunds to Thousands of Residents

If you’re a Georgia taxpayer, check your account. The state started sending out those one-time surplus refund checks (or direct deposits) in early May 2026. We’re talking about House Bill 1000, which Governor Brian Kemp signed back on March 20. Depending on how you file, you could get anywhere from $250 to $500. All together, the state is giving back more than $1 billion.

This isn’t another federal stimulus check. It’s not COVID relief. Georgia has done this four times since 2022. Basically, when the state ends the year with extra cash, they send some of it back to people who paid income taxes. The catch is that you need to read the fine print. Who qualifies, how much you actually get, and when the money shows up all depend on a few specific details.

First, you have to have filed both 2024 and 2025 returns

That’s right – two years, not one. You need to have submitted your 2024 and 2025 Georgia individual income tax returns on time. The usual April 15 deadline applied both years, but if you got an extension to October 15 through the DOR, that still counts.

Your filing status for 2024 decides your “tier”:

Single or married filing separately: up to $250

Head of household: up to $375

Married filing jointlyK up to $500

Notice the “up to.” That’s important. You won’t get more than what you actually owed in state taxes for 2024. Say you only owed $180—you’ll get $180, not $250. Doesn’t matter what your filing status is.

Who’s left out entirely from these tax refunds in GA?

Plenty of people. The state automatically excludes:

Anyone who used an ITIN ( Individual Taxpayer Identification Number ) on either return.

) on either return. Anyone who was claimed as a dependent on someone else’s 2024 return and had no income of their own.

on someone else’s 2024 return and had no income of their own. Anyone whose 2024 Georgia tax liability was exactly $0 – even if you filed on time, you get nothing.

– even if you filed on time, you get nothing. Part‑year residents and nonresidents get a prorated amount

If you lived in Georgia only part of 2024, or you’re a nonresident who earned money there, you’re still eligible – but your refund gets cut down. The DOR looks at what percentage of your total income was taxable in Georgia, then applies that same percentage to your tier amount.

How and when will you see the money?

The state processes these surplus refunds separately from your normal tax refund. They use whatever payment method you put on your 2025 return – direct deposit if you gave bank info, paper check if not. One big exception: if this is your first Georgia return ever, or you haven’t filed in the last five years, you’re getting a paper check no matter what.

Payments started going out the first week of May 2026. The Department of Revenue says to expect it within six to eight weeks after the March 20 signing date. And don’t bother with the regular “Check Your Refund” tool – it won’t show surplus refund status. Instead, go to the Georgia Tax Center and use their dedicated Surplus Tax Refund Eligibility Tool. You’ll need your Social Security number and the Federal AGI from your 2024 return.

Why is Georgia doing this again?

The state’s budget surplus hit $14.6 billion heading into 2026, according to the State Accounting Office. So they’re sending some of that back. Kemp’s line has been the same every time: “Georgians know best how to spend their money, not the government.”

This is the fourth surplus refund since 2022; we saw similar rounds in 2022, 2023, and 2025. It’s a conscious choice to give excess revenue back instead of locking it into long‑term spending.

One more thing: there’s another bill, HB 463, that would lower Georgia’s flat income tax rate from the current 5.19% (for tax year 2025) to 4.99% for 2026. As of mid‑May, it hadn’t been signed yet. State budget analysts are still arguing over who that would help the most.