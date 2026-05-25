Going Back to Work After Retirement: What Happens to Your Social Security Benefits

— Going Back to Work in Retirement: The Social Security Rules That Determine What You Keep

According to a 2026 survey conducted in the United States, approximately one in eight retired adults has rejoined the workforce or plans to this year. Some return out of financial necessity. Others return because they want to. Either way, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has a precise set of rules governing exactly what happens to your monthly benefit when you do.

The outcome depends almost entirely on one variable: whether you have reached your Full Retirement Age, or FRA. For anyone born in 1960 or later, the FRA is 67. For earlier birth years, it ranges from 66 to 66 and 10 months, depending on the year.

The FRA defines how much you can claim

That single birthday changes what the SSA is allowed to do with your check. Before it, earnings above a set threshold trigger automatic reductions. After it, no limit exists at all — you can earn any amount and still collect your full monthly benefit.

If you are already past your FRA and returning to work, the rules are straightforward. Earn what you want. Your benefit stays intact. The complexity belongs to everyone else.

What the earnings test actually does to your check before FRA

The SSA applies what it calls the Retirement Earnings Test when you receive benefits before reaching full retirement age and hold a paying job simultaneously. In 2026, if you are below FRA for the entire calendar year, the agency deducts $1 from your benefits for every $2 you earn above $24,480.

The SSA’s own benefit planner provides a concrete illustration: a retiree entitled to $800 per month — $9,600 annually — who earns $33,400 at a part-time job sees a reduction of $4,460. Their actual payout drops to $5,140 for the year.

The year you turn FRA operates under a different, more generous calculation. If you reach full retirement age at any point during 2026, the annual earnings threshold before any deduction applies rises to $65,160. Above that figure, only $1 is withheld for every $3 earned — and only on income received before the month you turn FRA. Once that birthday passes, the test disappears entirely.

The money is not gone — it comes back someday

This is the detail most returning retirees miss. Any benefit withheld under the earnings test is not forfeited. When you reach FRA, the SSA recalculates your benefit to credit you for every month it reduced or withheld payments due to excess earnings. That recalculation adds a modest permanent increase to your monthly check going forward.

The agency also reviews earnings records annually for all working beneficiaries. If a recent year of wages ranks among your highest-earning years on record, it recalculates your benefit upward and pays the difference automatically — typically in December of the following year.

Working again means paying into the system again

Returning retirees often overlook what employment does to their tax obligations. As the IRS confirmed in February 2026: Any earned wages are subject to withholding for income tax, social security tax, and Medicare tax even if the taxpayer is receiving social security benefits.

The Social Security payroll tax rate is 12.4%, split evenly between employee and employer, up to the 2026 taxable wage cap of $184,500. Medicare taxes run an additional 2.9% with no income cap. Earnings above $200,000 for single filers carry an additional 0.9% Medicare surtax. Self-employed returnees owe both halves of these taxes, though the employer portion is deductible.

Your Social Security benefit itself may become taxable

When work income combines with retirement benefits, many retirees cross the threshold at which a portion of Social Security becomes federally taxable.

The IRS calculates what it calls combined income: your adjusted gross income, plus nontaxable interest, plus 50% of your Social Security benefits. Depending on your filing status and where that number lands, up to 85% of your monthly benefit can become subject to federal income tax.

This is a distinct issue from the earnings test. The earnings test determines how much the SSA pays you. The combined income calculation determines how much of what you receive the IRS taxes.

A meaningful offset for 2026: under legislation signed into law and branded the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” taxpayers aged 65 and older qualify for an additional $6,000 deduction on top of the standard deduction. The provision runs through 2028.

Medicare premiums may rise two years later

Returning to work can set off a delayed consequence that surprises retirees who weren’t watching. Medicare Part B and Part D premiums are subject to income-related surcharges — known as IRMAA — calculated using tax return data from two years prior. In practical terms, a strong year of wage income in 2026 could increase Medicare premiums in 2028.

The standard Part B premium already rose to $202.90 per month in 2026, up 9.7% from the prior year, and it is automatically deducted from Social Security checks for most beneficiaries. Adding an IRMAA surcharge on top of that can meaningfully erode the net benefit.

The SSA does allow beneficiaries to appeal IRMAA calculations for qualifying life-changing events, including formal retirement. The process uses Form SSA-44.