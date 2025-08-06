The “$1,702 stimulus check” has generated thousands inquiries in web search engines, not as a federal stimulus program, but rather a specific state initiative for some 600,000 residents of the state of Alaska: it is specifically the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) of the state of Alaska.

This annual stimulus payment is distributed exclusively to eligible Alaska residents and is funded by state oil revenues, managed through the Alaska Permanent Fund.

There is a $1,702 stimulus payment, but only for Alaskans

The Permanent Fund Dividend is a recurring payment established in 1976. Its purpose is to manage a portion of the state’s oil and gas revenues. The Alaska Permanent Fund invests in a diversified portfolio that includes stocks, bonds, and real estate.

A portion of the earnings generated by this fund are distributed annually to citizens who meet residency requirements. For 2024, payable in 2025, the total amount of the PFD was set at $1,702. This amount is composed of a regular dividend of $1,403.83 and an additional energy relief bonus of $298.17, intended to help residents with high fuel costs.

Eligibility to receive the 2025 PFD is subject to strict criteria defined by the State of Alaska. Applicants must have been residents of Alaska for the entire calendar year 2024. They must also express an intent to remain in Alaska indefinitely.

A physical presence requirement mandates that the individual have been physically present in Alaska for at least 72 consecutive hours in either 2023 or 2024. Absences from the state exceeding 180 days within a year may affect eligibility, unless such absences are justified for specific reasons such as education, medical treatment, or military service.

The offenses that could take your payment away

There are additional restrictions that may prevent you from receiving the payment. Individuals with felony convictions or multiple misdemeanor convictions during 2024 are not eligible.

Those who have claimed residency in another U.S. state or country, or who have received benefits related to that residency claim elsewhere, are also not eligible after December 31, 2023.

The formal process requires applicants to submit a complete application by March 31, 2025. This application must be submitted through the PFD’s official website (pfd.alaska.gov) or by mail. Late applications will not be accepted under any circumstances by the program division.

Full checks distribution schedule

Payment dates for the $1,702 for 2024 (and prior) applications in “Eligible-Not Paid” status are set for specific dates throughout 2025. The first payments were made on March 20 for those confirmed eligible before March 12.

The next payment date was April 17, for those confirmed eligible before April 9. May 15 was the turn for eligible residents confirmed eligible before May 7. Payments were made on June 18 for those confirmed eligible before June 11.

Payments followed on July 17 for residents whose eligibility was established before July 9. Payments will be distributed on August 21 to those confirmed eligible before August 13. The last scheduled date within the regular calendar is October 23, for residents who reached eligibility status before October 13.