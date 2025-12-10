It may sound like President Donald Trump wants to reconnect with his electoral base ahead of the crucial midterm elections, he has revived one of his most striking proposals: delivering $2,000 “tariff dividends” to millions of Americans in the form of stimulus checks, like those issued during the pandemic.

However, after the seductive glimmer of this stimulus check, a closer examination reveals a picture of almost impossible viability, where the political promise clashes head-on with fiscal arithmetic, legal limits, and cold political opposition.The idea, presented as a direct return to taxpayers’ pockets of the money raised by massive import tariffs, operates in a legislative vacuum.

Trump promises $2,000 checks funded by tariffs

There is no bill in Congress to support it. Instead, the administration has suggested using executive mechanisms to circumvent legislative approval, a claim that constitutional and budget experts flatly reject. “The power to spend public funds resides exclusively with Congress,” one analyst points out, noting that any such distribution would require explicit legal authorization.

The first and biggest obstacle is financial. The proposal is presented as a closed loop: tariffs pay the checks. But the numbers don’t add up. According to the Congressional Budget Office’s own estimates, revenue from the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration would reach approximately $158.4 billion by 2025.

Where would the money for Trump’s stimulus checks actually come from?

The cost of the checks, however, is astronomically higher. An analysis by the Tax Foundation estimates that, even with eligibility restricted to taxpayers earning less than $100,000, the minimum cost would be $279.8 billion. In a broader scenario, similar to pandemic stimulus checks, the figure skyrockets to over $600 billion.

In other words, revenues would barely cover between a quarter and half of the promised spending. This gap of hundreds of billions turns the promise of self-financing into a mirage and raises an uncomfortable question: would the remainder be financed by increasing the deficit that the president himself promises to reduce?

From tariffs to your pocket: The complicated path of the $2,000 check

The second front is legal and existential. The very source of funding is under threat of extinction. The United States Supreme Court is considering a case challenging the legality of the across-the-board tariffs imposed by Trump under emergency trade powers.

An unfavorable ruling would not only halt future revenue collection but could also order the repayment of tariffs already collected by importers, evaporating the supposed buffer for dividends. The legal justification for the entire proposal hangs by a constitutional thread.

In the political arena, the initiative has found no fertile ground, not even within the president’s own party. Fiscally conservative Republicans, such as Senator Ron Johnson, have already expressed their strong opposition, arguing that any additional revenue from tariffs should be used entirely to reduce the national deficit, not for new spending.

This skepticism guarantees an uphill battle in a Congress where room for maneuver is limited. The proposal revives the specter of “DOGE dividends,” a similar idea from the previous Trump administration that never progressed beyond a headline.

Trump’s timeline on the “tariff dividends”

Finally, economists across the spectrum warn of the inflationary risk of injecting such a large amount of money into an economy still struggling with price pressures. It would stimulate demand at a time when the Federal Reserve’s priority has been to cool it.

Furthermore, the proposed mechanism is regressive: tariffs act as a consumption tax that impacts lower-income families more, while checks would have eligibility limits, creating an unequal and economically inefficient redistributive effect.

Trump has suggested an optimistic timeline, with tentative payments by mid-2026. But between that date and reality lies a wall of figures that don’t add up, an imminent risk of legal challenges, and a lack of political consensus. The $2,000 promise exists, for now, as a powerful campaign symbol, a reminder of pandemic stimulus checks, and a narrative of direct compensation to the “common man” for the trade war.