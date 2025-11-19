The Social Security Administration has ready the schedule for the distribution of retirement benefits during the months of November and December 2025. For beneficiaries who began receiving their payments after May 1997, the disbursement of funds is made on Wednesdays, following a procedure based on the beneficiary’s date of birth.

In November, the third Wednesday, the 19th, is designated for individuals born between the 11th and 20th of the month. The fourth Wednesday, November 26th, is designated for beneficiaries whose birthdate falls between the 21st and 31st. This staggered payment system allows for the orderly distribution of funds nationwide.

By December 2025, the calendar works the same: the second Wednesday of the month, December 10, corresponds to those born between the 1st and the 10th. The third Wednesday, December 17, is designated for those born between the 11th and the 20th. Finally, the fourth Wednesday, December 24, covers beneficiaries born from the 21st to the 31st.

Other Social Security payment dates

December includes two additional payments beyond those scheduled by birthdate. Wednesday, December 3, is reserved for beneficiaries who were already receiving retirement payments before May 1997, as well as those who receive both Social Security and SSI.

Additionally, the SSI benefit payment for January 2026 will be made on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. This advance in the schedule is due to January 1 being a federal holiday. This practice of making advance payments is standard when the regular payment date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Current retirement benefit amounts

During the last months of 2025, benefit check values ​​will remain the same, adjusted for cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) of 2.5%, which was implemented in January of that year. According to the most recent data, the average benefit for retirees is approximately $2,008 per month.

For taxpayers who reached the maximum taxable income during a minimum of 35 years of working life and who chose to claim their benefit exactly upon reaching their full retirement age, the maximum pension amount is $4,018 per month.

The COLA increase for 2026

The Social Security Administration has officially announced the COLA for 2026, which has been set at 2.8%. This increase will initially be reflected in January 2026 payments, except for SSI beneficiaries, who will receive the adjusted amount in advance on December 31, 2025.

In practical terms, this increase in payments translates to an average increase of about $56 per month for retirees. This raises the average monthly benefit from approximately $2,008 to about $2,064. For those receiving the maximum benefit at full age, the amount will increase from $4,018 to $4,152 each month.

Medicare adjustments Part B

One of the factors that will affect the net impact of the 2026 COLA for a significant number of beneficiaries is the change in Medicare Part B premiums. The standard monthly premium will increase by $17.90, from $185 in 2025 to $202.90 in 2026.

Along with the premium increase, the annual Part B deductible will also increase for 2026. This deductible, which is the amount the beneficiary must pay out of pocket before Medicare begins to cover services, will increase by $26, from $257 in 2025 to $283 in 2026.

Once this deductible has been met, Medicare pays 80% of the cost of approved medical services under this part. The remaining 20% ​​is the responsibility of the beneficiary, unless they have a supplemental insurance plan, known as Medigap, or are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan that includes this coverage.

Medicare Part A modifications

Regarding Medicare Part A, which provides coverage for hospitalizations, skilled nursing facility care, and hospice care, the vast majority of beneficiaries do not pay a monthly premium. However, the costs associated with these care visits will be adjusted for the coming year.

The deductible per hospital stay will increase to $1,736 by 2026, a $60 increase from the previous year. Daily copayments will also increase after a certain number of days of hospitalization. For example, the copayment for days 21 through 100 in a skilled nursing facility will be $217.

The effects of the IRMAA in 2026

Higher-income beneficiaries will continue to be subject to the income surcharge, known as IRMAA. This surcharge, which is added to the Part B and Part D premiums, is calculated based on the tax return filed two years prior. For 2026, income brackets will be based on the information reported on the 2024 return.

IRMAA premiums will increase by an average of 9% next year. A single beneficiary with an income above $109,000, or a married couple reporting joint income above $218,000, will begin paying surcharges. In the highest income bracket, the total Part B premium can reach up to $689.90 per month.

Medicare adjustments Part D

Regarding Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drugs, the maximum deductible allowed by plans will increase to $615 by 2026. At the same time, provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that affect the negotiated prices of some drugs continue to be implemented.

Average premiums for Part D plans will show a slight decrease, going from approximately $38 to $34.50 per month.