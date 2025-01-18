Social Security’s payment schedule confirms it. The next two SSI (Supplemental Security Income) payments will be issued ahead of the normal schedule. For your information, Supplemental Security generally arrives on the first day of the month.

However, this will not be possible in February or March. Saturday, February 1, and Saturday, March 1, 2025, are non-working days. Keep in mind that Social Security never schedules Supplemental Security Income payments unless it is on a business day. In this way, delays are avoided. If these Federal payments were sent on the weekend, banks would not be able to process all the payments on time.

New SSI payment dates in January and February

All eligible Supplemental Security Income recipients will collect their monthly payment for February on January 31, 2025. Therefore, it will be delivered 24 hours in advance.

The same goes for the March payment which will be in eligible recipient’s bank accounts on February 28, 2025. Once more, all SSI beneficiaries will get their money 1 day ahead of schedule.

As a matter of fact, the June, September, and November payments for SSI will be issued one day in advance too. Thus, beneficiaries should expect their money on the previous business day.

SSI amounts in the advance payments

The maximum and average amounts will remain the same. The only thing that will change will be the normal payday. So it will be advantageous because low-income beneficiaries will get the money sooner than expected.

For example, the maximum amount for an individual on Supplemental Security Income will be $967, up from $943 in 2024. Couples who are both receiving these benefits can get up to $1,450, up from $1,415 in 2024.

An essential person can also get up to $484, up from $472 in 2024. To apply for Supplemental Security Income you can visit SSA’s official website and start your application there. Social Security offers the possibility to apply on this link: https://www.ssa.gov/apply/ssi