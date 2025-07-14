The USDA allows SNAP recipients to collect Food Stamps for only 3 months in a three-year period if they do not qualify for an exemption and they are able to work. Of course, some people may not have to work because of a disability, because of the fact that they are pregnant, because they are veterans or because of their age, among other reasons.

However, it is possible that you will soon have to find a job if you are able to work, and the only way to avoid the ABAWD work requirement and time limit was the age. ABAWD stands for the Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents. So far, the age for SNAP recipients to meet this time limit and work requirements is from 18-54. But this will soon change.

SNAP and the One Big, Beautiful Bill

After President Donald J. Trump signed the One Big, Beautiful Bill, there will be important changes taking places. They will affect those SNAP recipients who can work and are between the ages of 18 and 64.

Thus, there will soon be people who are aged older than 54 and up to 64 who will have to face the ABAWD work requirements and time limit. Actually, they will have to work for at least 80 hours.

In order to get an exemption from this SNAP rule, you can simply claim you are in one of the eligible situations to do so. Of course, if you meet the requirement to get an exemption, you will be able to collect Food Stamps for more than 3 months.

SNAP funding changes

Although it is uncertain when the SNAP work requirements will take effect, it could be in 2025. For your information, the law has already been signed, so you could be required to meet the work requirement at any time this year.

However, the SNAP funding changes are expected to take place in 2028. What is more, states with high error rates will have to pay up to 15% of SNAP costs which could be a huge burden for States in this situation.

If you are facing food insecurity, you can apply for SNAP benefits and collect a payment of up to $292 if you are an individual. It is more than likely that benefits increase after the 2026 COLA increase to be implemented in October 2025.

If you are between the ages of 55 and 64, try to look for a job to work for a minimum of 80 hours per month. SNAP recipients who are not able to find a job may also be allowed to take part in training programs or to work as a volunteer. Check all the possibilities before you apply, but make sure you meet all the conditions not to lose benefits after three months in 3 years.