The RSDI payments are only for those who have applied and received approval. Actually, they are for Retirement, Survivors, and Disability Insurance. As a matter of fact, they are all paid by the Social Security Administration (SSA). This money can be obtained because you paid enough payroll taxes as you worked. However, this is only the case with retirement and SSDI benefits.

When it comes to survivor benefits, you collect RSDI payments on a deceased worker’s record. For example, when your spouse passes away, you may be eligible for monthly payments if he or she was on Social Security benefits. Therefore, it is not always necessary to work to receive benefits like survivors or spousal benefits from the Administration.

RSDI payments arriving this week

In just one day, the Social Security Administration will continue delivering RSDI payments in the United States. In this case, they will arrive on July 9, which is the second Wednesday of the month.

Keep in mind that there are strict conditions to receive these monthly payments from the SSA. Breaking the rules will mean your RSDI payments will stop. So, make sure you still meet all the requirements to collect them.

For example, when it comes to SSDI benefits, you can only receive them when you have a qualifying disability. Any health improvements may mean you lose your benefits.

What are the requirements to collect the RSDI payment on July 9?

Not be on SSI (the Supplemental Security Income program from the Federal Government).

Not have collected RSDI benefits from the SSA before May 1997.

Your birthday must fall on one of these days: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th or 10th.

RSDI direct deposits due on July 16 or 23

Not eligible for this payment on July 9? Do not worry because there are two more paydays left in July. In fact, you can receive the Social Security payment on July 16 if you were born from the 11th to the 20th.

The final payday in July will be on the 23rdif your birthday falls on one of the last days of the month, that is, from the 21st to the 31st. Keep in mind that it is required not to be on SSI simultaneously to qualify for these 2 paydays.

It is mandatory to have started collecting RSDI benefits after April 30, 1997, to qualify for the July 16 or July 23 payday. But what about the payment amounts? The amount of money differs from one recipient to another a great deal.

What is more, RSDI benefits are for retirees. people on Disability Insurance benefits and survivors. Thus, even their average payments are different. The only amount they have in common is $1,857, which is the average for all RSDI recipients.