When the Social Security Administration includes an SSI payday on its schedule, all you have to do, if eligible, is wait for it to be delivered into your bank account. Even if there is just one payment per month, it is possible that sometimes direct deposits are issued in advance and sent in the previous month. Making it possible to receive two payments per month, even if it is for the following month.

The next SSI payment will be deposited on August 1, 2025. So it will only take 3 weeks to be distributed if you qualify for this Federal benefit. As a matter of fact, it will be the only payday for all recipients. However, if you are receiving Social Security simultaneously, August 1 will also be the payday for this group of beneficiaries in the U.S.

SSI payment of $967 in 3 weeks

On August 1, 2025, you will receive your Supplemental Security Income payment if you are still eligible for this benefit. This is the maximum amount after the 2025 Cost of Living Adjustment increase.

Nevertheless, not all recipients qualify for the full amount because they may get reductions. These reductions take place when a recipient has other earnings or resources.

For example, if you are receiving Social Security payments, you may not qualify for the full amount. In fact, the average SSI payment for 65-year-olds and older recipients is just $593, so it implies that many of them may have other earnings, like retirement benefits.

Supplemental Security Income recipients aged 18-64 receive $764. Those younger beneficiaries, under 18, collect $847 on average. These average amounts are not for August, but as of May 2025. Still, they vary very little from month to month, and they’ll surely be very similar.

SSI direct deposits of up to $1,450 & Social Security

Not all recipients qualify for the $967 because some of them may receive $1,450 instead. Take into account that this is the maximum amount for Supplemental Security Income recipients who are married and both qualify for the largest benefit in 2025.

The SSI payday for those who are entitled to a $1,450 payment will also be August 1, 2025. Remember that if you are receiving Supplemental Security and retirement or SSDI benefits, you will also collect Social Security on August 1, instead of August 3.

August 3 is a Sunday, and offices (as well as banks) will be closed on that date. To get Social Security on the 1st, if you are not on SSI, you must have started collecting Social Security benefits before May 1997. Here’s a summary of the SSA paydays in August: