Only two Social Security payments will be delivered in the upcoming days or weeks in July. According to the SSA, the estimated average monthly benefit for a senior couple, if they are both receiving benefits, is $3,089 in 2025. The thing is, two large groups of recipients of millions of Americans have already collected their direct deposits.

So, it is only possible to get a direct deposit from the Social Security Administration if you were not eligible for the first two and you got approval from the Agency. In fact, the SSA takes into account your birth date to arrange paydays, and whether you are collecting SSI (Supplemental Security Income) benefits or not.

First Social Security payment

If you were born from the 11th to the 20th, no matter the year or month, your next Social Security payment will be distributed on July 16, 2025. Of course, you can’t have collected retirement benefits before May 1997, and you can’t be on Supplemental Security Income.

This average payment is for seniors who are married and both collect retirement payments from the Administration. Therefore, if you are a single retiree, you must be wondering how much the average Social Security payment is for retired workers on their own.

As a matter of fact, it is $2,002 the amount that retired workers on Social Security receive on average. This average amount has been continuously increasing since the average amount for retirees after a 2025 COLA increase of 2.5%.

Since the latest average payment of $3,089 was also provided on the COLA Fact Sheet for January 2025, this average amount may be slightly higher, too, but there are no recent figures provided by the SSA.

Social Security payment due on July 23

Some married couples who are both collecting Social Security payments will receive their money on July 23. The key requirements to receive their retirement benefit on the 23rd will be:

Recipients began getting Social Security after April 30, 1997

after April 30, 1997 Recipients are not receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits

Recipients were born from the 21st to the 31st

Recipients meet SSA rules and remain eligible

Some eligible married couples may have children. Some dependent children can collect Social Security payments. Therefore, they may get additional money from the Administration if their children qualify.

Retirees with the lowest earnings should apply for Supplemental Security Income. Keep in mind that millions of retirees receive a payment amount that is lower than the average of $2,002.

Thus, if you cannot make ends meet, you should apply for SSI or ask for help to get it sorted, and see if you qualify for this Federal payment. Other possible benefits are TANF, WIC, and SNAP. Depending on your personal situation, you may qualify or not, but it is worth giving it a go.

source: https://www.ssa.gov/news/press/factsheets/colafacts2025.pdf