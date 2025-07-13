Most SSDI payments are delivered on a Wednesday in July. However, there is one payday that was deposited on the 3rd if you began getting payments from Social Security before May 1997. Or if you collect both SSI (Supplemental Security Income) and Disability Insurance. Hence, those who got money from the SSA on the third do not qualify for this upcoming disability payment in the United States.

The next Wednesday payment for eligible SSDI recipients will be distributed on July 16, 2025. Bear in mind that there are strict requirements to collect money from the Social Security Administration on this payday. Those who are on this program but do not qualify and are still waiting for their direct deposit or even a paper check will have to wait longer to get their cash.

Do you qualify for SSDI on July 16?

The Social Security Administration will deliver a monthly payment on July 16 to SSDI recipients who started receiving Disability Insurance NOT before May 19. So, right after April 30, 1997.

What is more, to receive your disability payment on the 16th, you must have your birth date from the 11th to the 20th. Remember that those born from the 1st to the 10th got disability benefits on the 9th.

That is why this is the second round of Social Security payments in the United States for those who receive their money on a Wednesday. Not eligible for any of the payments on July 3, 9 or 16?

If you happen to be in this situation, you will collect your SSDI payment on July 23, 2025. Thus, it is exactly one week after the payment for Disability Insurance on the 16th.

Americans with a disability not getting SSDI

If you are not receiving SSDI payments yet, but you have a qualifying disability that prevents you from working for over a year, get medical evidence to support your disability claim.

Once you have enough medical records for it, apply as soon as you can. Do not forget that it is possible to apply for both SSDI and SSI at the same time. Getting both benefits together is possible.

On average, a person on SSDI benefits collects $1,581 from the Social Security Administration. This is the average amount as of May 2025. Nevertheless, if you had time to work for many years and your wages were high, you may receive a lot more.

For example, the largest SSDI payment in 2025 for those who meet the strict requirements set by the SSA is $4,018. Eligible recipients will collect this amount on July 16 and also on July 23, 2025.

For your information, it is necessary to report any health improvements that could affect your eligibility. Of course, there will be medical reviews from time to time to see how your medical condition or disability evolves. Sometimes it is expected to last forever, but it could sometimes be possible to overcome it.