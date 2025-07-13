Some retirees may worry they will lose their Social Security benefits when they start working while receiving them. However, if you are retired and decide to start working again because you cannot make ends meet, you will only have your monthly payment reduced if you exceed the limits. However, you may lose your SSDI or SSI benefits if you go back to work for different reasons.

SSDI benefits are for people with a disability who are not able to work for over a year. Therefore, going back to work may imply that you have overcome your disability, and you may no longer qualify for this monthly payment. On the other hand, SSI (Supplemental Security Income) is a Federal benefit for Americans with financial needs. Thus, if you start working and your earnings exceed the limit, you will lose your monthly payments.

Going to prison while on Social Security

Sometimes people go to jail or prison while they are collecting monthly Social Security payments in the United States. It will depend on the time you spend there whether you can continue receiving benefits or not.

For example, SSA recipients who are incarcerated for more than 30 consecutive days will have their payments (retirement or SSDI) stopped. Thus, going to prison or jail means your benefits will be suspended if you must stay there for over 30 days.

Similarly, if you are receiving Supplemental Security Income and you go to jail, your benefits will be stopped after being in prison for a full month. The SSI payments could be terminated if you are incarcerated for more than 12 months.

Going to an institution at public expense may also cause Social Security payments to stop. So, make sure you meet all the requirements and avoid going to one of these places.

Breaking Social Security rules

Some Social Security recipients may lose their monthly payments because the fail to cooperate with the SSA. For example, if you are collecting SSDI benefits, you will need to go through medical checkups.

If you refuse to have these reviews, you will also lose your monthly payments. Sometimes, you must provide the SSA documents to prove you are still eligible. If you fail to do so, benefits may stop too.

Not reporting changes in your financial situation or marital status may affect your eligibility for the Supplemental Security Income program administered by the SSA.

After the death of a Social Security beneficiary, it is mandatory to report it so that survivors do not have to face overpayments and legal consequences because it is a crime. Remember to report or send these things to the SSA: