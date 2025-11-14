Ending the year with a higher Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment will become a reality for millions of beneficiaries. The Social Security Administration (SSA) will issue the January 2026 SSI check in advance, and it will arrive on December 31, 2025, already including the annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) increase.

This early payment occurs because SSI benefits are scheduled for the 1st of each month. When that date falls on a weekend or holiday—as will happen on January 1, 2026—the SSA moves the deposit to the previous business day. As a result, recipients will receive their updated amount just before the New Year, while other Social Security beneficiaries will wait until their usual dates in January.

How Much SSI Will Increase in 2026

The SSA has confirmed that the 2026 COLA will be 2.8%. This adjustment raises the federal SSI maximum as follows:

Individuals: from $967 in 2025 to $994 in 2026

from to Eligible couples: from $1,450 to $1,491

This represents an increase of about $27 per month for individuals and $41 for couples.

These amounts, however, are the federal maximums. Actual payments may vary depending on income, housing arrangements, and state supplements. Several states offer additional benefits—California, for example, provides one of the highest supplements, which can add up to more than $200 extra for some recipients.

Who Qualifies for SSI in 2025–2026

SSI is a need-based program that supports:

Adults over 65 with limited income and resources

with limited income and resources People who are blind or have limited vision

or have limited vision Individuals with a disability that prevents substantial work

that prevents substantial work Children with severe disabilities that affect daily functioning

Eligibility is not tied to past work history. Instead, applicants must meet strict financial limits:

Resources: under $2,000 for individuals and $3,000 for couples

under for individuals and for couples Countable income: earnings above roughly $85 per month may reduce benefits

Resources include savings, investments, and property, although one primary vehicle and the home you live in are excluded.

If you think you may qualify for SSI or want to update your information, you can apply at ssa.gov or call 1-800-772-1213. With the new COLA increase arriving early on December 31, eligible recipients will start 2026 with a slightly higher benefit already in their account.