The Social Security payments are not always scheduled on the same days of the month. If you did not start receiving benefits before May 1997, but later, then your retirement benefit payments may arrive, in most cases, on a Wednesday. It could be on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month. However, if you began getting benefits after that date and you are also on Supplemental Security, your next payday will be May 2, 2025.

If your birthday is between the 1st and the 10th of the month, Social Security has confirmed the payday for eligible recipients on May 14, 2025. The amount of your payment will depend on the number of years you worked in jobs covered by SSA, the earnings you had, and the age you filed. For example, filing at the age of 62 allows you to receive up to $2,831.

Who can receive $2,831 from Social Security on May 14, 2025?

This will be the maximum amount 62-year-olds can receive from Social Security. It is possible only if you:

have worked for 35 years

the jobs you had paid enough payroll taxes to the Social Security Administration

earned the taxable maximum (contribution and benefit base) for 35 years

filed at the age of 62*

*Those workers who meet the first three conditions but file at Full Retirement Age or at the age of 70 will receive a lot more from Social Security. For example, the maximum retirement benefit at Full Retirement Age is $4,018 in 2025.

70-year-olds can get up to $5,108 from the Administration. This is only possible if they meet the previous requirements because, apart from being a high earner for 35 years in jobs covered by SSA, they benefit from delayed credits. SSA rewards those who wait to claim benefits.

Here’s the average payment for retirees on Social Security in May

Retired workers can get about $1,980 from the Administration. Average amounts barely change from month to month. However, when there is a COLA increase, there is a bigger change.

Anyway, there will not be a new COLA boost until January 2026. Even if the Social Security Administration announces the COLA figure in October, it will not be until January 2 when some retirees will start collecting the new boost.

Workers who are about to start receiving their retirement benefits should also know two things. On the one hand, your spouse and children may also qualify for benefits if they qualify.

What is more, retirees with a low Social Security payment may also qualify for Supplemental Security Income. It is known as SSI, and it gives direct deposits of up to $967 in 2025. SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) can also be a great way to get extra money to save on groceries. Apply for both if your income is limited and your resources are low, too.