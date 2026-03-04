The Social Security Administration (SSA) distributes its retirement, disability, and survivor benefits monthly through a tiered system based on birthdates. In March 2026, the schedule remains active, and a specific sector of beneficiaries must wait until the fourth week of the month to receive their deposit corresponding to the month of February.

The current system for those who have started receiving their benefits after May 1, 1997: the payments are divided into three groups on Wednesdays. The SSA established this mechanism to distribute the operational workload throughout the month, which also reduces the concentration of transactions in the banking and administrative system.

Each group is determined by the day of the month on which the benefit recipient’s birthday is, regardless of their birth month. This criterion applies to retirees, beneficiaries of the Disability Insurance (SSDI), and survivors’ pensions within this same post-1997 scheme.

The Group for the 4th Wednesday: Birthdates From 21st to 31st

The post-1997 beneficiaries whose birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month are the last to receive their payment within the monthly cycle.

In March 2026, that date corresponds to Wednesday, March 25. For these beneficiaries, the wait until the fourth week means that, in practice, they receive their payment later than the other two groups within the same monthly cycle.

The second Wednesday: those born between the 1st and the 10th

Before them, there are two groups that receive their payments following the well-know system. Within the post-1997 scheme, beneficiaries whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of any month will see their money on Wednesday, March 11. As with the other groups in the calendar, the amount paid corresponds to the benefit of the immediately preceding month, in this case February.

This group is the first to receive payment out of the three that comprise the Wednesday cycle, giving them a one- to two-week advantage over the other groups.

The third Wednesday: those born between the 11th and the 20th

The second group in the Wednesday cycle consists of beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of the month. In the March 2026 calendar, your payment date corresponds to Wednesday, March 18 This group occupies an intermediate position between the first and the last, with a difference of one week with respect to each of the other two segments.

Maximum System Amounts in 2026

The SSA establishes a ceiling for the monthly retirement benefit that varies depending on the age at which the worker decides to begin collecting their benefit. In 2026, the maximum amount a retiree who delayed their claim until the age of 70 years old can receive is $5,251 per month.

Reaching that figure requires having contributed to the system for at least 35 years on the maximum taxable base in force in each of those years.

For workers who retire at full retirement age (FRA) set at 67 for those born in 1960 or later, is the maximum monthly benefit in 2026 of up to $4,152. Those who opt for early retirement at 62 years old can receive up to $2,969 monthly. However, this figure implies a permanent reduction compared to the amount they would have obtained by waiting until full age.

For a worker to access the maximum benefit, their annual income must have reached or exceeded the maximum taxable base during the years of highest contribution. In 2026, that base is $184,500 annually. Only about 6% of workers covered by the system reach that income level in each fiscal year.