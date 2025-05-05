SSI is the Supplemental Security Income benefits. As a matter of fact, it is a federally funded payment for Americans with a low income, limited resources, and who meet 1 additional requirement. For example, you could qualify for this money from the Federal Government if you are at least 65 years old, you have a qualifying disability, or you are blind.

The normal payment date for SSI benefits is the first day of the month. However, it is not always possible to deliver this payment on this day because it may fall on a Federal holiday or on the weekend. In this way, the Agency can ensure that all the direct deposits and checks are received on time by each eligible recipient in the United States.

SSI payment schedule for May: 2 deposits

May 1 will be the first Supplemental Security Income payment scheduled for May. In fact, it should have been the last one, but the June payment will be delivered on May 30. The reason for this change is simple. June 1 is a Sunday, and SSA can only issue payments on weekdays which are not Federal holidays.

Therefore, all eligible recipients will collect two payments from SSI in May. Of course, the money you receive on May 30 must be kept for the June expenses, but you will receive it 2 days in advance.

Hence, it could be used to pay off debt, or to make necessary purchases or payments. SSI recipients who remain eligible can get 2 payments which could come in the form of a direct deposit or paper check.

Direct deposits are what the Social Security Administration recommends. Not only are direct deposits more secure for SSI recipients, but they are also much faster.

SSI payment amounts

The Social Security Administration has fixed maximum amounts for Supplemental Security Income payments in the United States for 2025. So, if you get no reductions because you have no other earnings or because your financial situation meets the requirements, you could receive these maximum amounts in May.

Maximum Supplemental Security Income amounts on May 1 and May 30:

An individual on this Federal benefit can receive up to $967, up from $943 in 2024

on this Federal benefit can receive up to $967, up from $943 in 2024 An eligible married couple (both qualify) can get up to $1,450, up from $1,415 in 2024

(both qualify) can get up to $1,450, up from $1,415 in 2024 An essential person can receive up to $484, up from $472 in 2024

The average SSI payments are much lower. An individual receives about $715 from the Federal Government. This is the average amount for all recipients. Those Supplemental Security Income recipients who are aged 65 get $592 on average.

SSI recipients aged 18-64 can get $763 on average. This average amount is much higher than the one for seniors aged 65+. It could be because of the fact that seniors aged 65+ are also on Social Security retirement benefits. Children under 18 can also receive Supplemental Security Income. On average, under-18s can receive about $831 on average.