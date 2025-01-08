The Social Security Administration’s payment schedule has unveiled the next SSI payment in late January. Bear in mind that even if it is delivered in January, it will be for February. Thus, you should save this money for the following month. Only 3 groups of Americans can receive this Federal payment the Agency has scheduled.

Actually, it is meant for seniors and people who are either blind or have a disability. Of course, you must have a low income and little or no resources. Having SSA’s approval is essential to receive money from the Supplemental Security Income program in the United States.

When has Social Security scheduled the next SSI payment?

For your information, the Administration has scheduled the next Supplemental Security Income program for January 31, 2025. As you can see, it will be delivered 24 hours before the normal payday, February 1.

This SSI payment will be issued on Friday rather than Saturday. The Agency never pays on the weekend. Therefore, all the checks need to be sent on working days so banks have enough time to process all the monthly payments.

Since the Supplemental Security Income is for people with financial instabilities, it is of vital importance to send the money as soon as possible in order to avoid delays which would cause food insecurity and lack of cash to get by.

How much money will SSI seniors and people with a disability get on January 31, 2025?

There is not a fixed amount of money for all recipients. However, there are maximum amounts for three groups of beneficiaries:

essential person

individuals

eligible married couples

What is more, you may get a reduction because you are receiving Social Security retirement or disability benefits. Thus, you may not get the full amount. Thanks to the 2025 COLA increase, a single person can get up to $967. An essential person can get up to $484 and eligible married couples up to $1,450.