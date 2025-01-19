More than 7 million Americans rely on the SSI program to get by. These monthly payments could be up to $967 if you qualify for the maximum amount an individual can receive. Eligible married couples could get up to $1,450. All the Supplemental Security Income checks and direct deposits will include the 2025 COLA increase.

But why is the Supplemental Security Income payment coming in advance? In general, the Social Security Administration (SSA) needs to issue a payment before the normal payday because of two reasons. It can be because of a Federal Holiday, or because it falls on the weekend. In this case, it is because of the second reason.

Next SSI payment date

The Administration has confirmed that the next SSI payment will be due on January 31, 2025. February 1, 2025, is Saturday, so the Supplemental Security check will be delivered on the previous business day.

All Social Security offices are closed on the weekend, so the Agency opts for always issuing payments on weekdays which are not holidays. In this way, financial institutions and banks will also be open.

The March payment will also be ahead of schedule. As a matter of fact, it will be paid by the Federal Government on February 28. Thus, there will be three consecutive payments sent at least 24 hours before.

Average SSI payments in 2025

The average SSI payment as of January 2025 is worth $715, up from $698. Some of you may be wondering why the benefits have gone up by $17 on average. This increase is because of Social Security’s Cost-of-Living Adjustment.

It is the way the Administration tries to maintain the purchasing power of SSI and other beneficiaries. In this way, Supplemental Security Income benefits go up when inflation does so. Other average amounts are:

under 18: $838

18-64-year-olds: $762

65+: $589

Remember that to receive any of the upcoming payments, like the ones on January 31 or February 28, 2025, you must have a low income and little or no resources. Having a disability, being 65 years old or older, or being blind is essential too.