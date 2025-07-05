Depending on the age you file for Social Security benefits, you may get a higher or lower monthly payment. The age of 65 used to be the normal or Full Retirement Age (FRA). However, you need to be at least 66 years and 10 months old to reach FRA in 2025. Therefore, filing at 65 this year will mean you will get a reduction in your monthly payments.

Some American workers will have their Full Retirement Age at 67. In fact, this is the age set for those who were born in 1960 or later. The largest monthly payments, as a result of this Social Security rule, will not be for seniors aged 65. Only those who worked for 35 years in jobs covered by the SSA, filed at 70 and earned the contribution and benefit bases all this time can get the maximum benefits of $5,108 in July. A great deal more than the average amount at 65.

When can 65-year-olds receive their Social Security payment in July?

If you began receiving Social Security benefits after April 30, 1997, and are not collecting Supplemental Security Income, there are three possible payment dates for 65-year-olds and other eligible recipients of a different age.

Even if they are aged 62 or older, they may share the payday. The longest a 65-year-old may have to wait for their retirement benefit payment is July 23, 2025. Paper checks are coming to an end due to an executive order that mandates issuing all Federal payments electronically.

Still, it is advisable to wait for your Social Security payment for up to three mailing days. Sometimes banks and financial institutions may take a little longer to process payments.

Thus, contact your bank first, and if they have not received your payment, you can then call the SSA after having waited for three mailing days. The closest payments in time will be on July 9 and 16. The three of them will be on a Wednesday.

Social Security payday eligibility for retirees aged 65

Since your age does not affect your payday, other ages can also collect their monthly payment on one of these three dates if their birthday matches the SSA rules in the U.S.

Retirement benefit payment on July 9: birthday from 1-10

Retirement benefit payment on July 9: birthday from 11-20

Retirement benefit payment on July 9: birthday from 21-31

As of December 2024, the average payment for 65-year-olds is $1,611.00. It will be for all recipients, whether they are men or women. However, it is also possible to know the average amount by the gender of the beneficiary.

For example, the average Social Security retirement payment for men aged 65 years old is $1,784.78. On the contrary, women receive less money than the average payment for both men and women. The average retirement payment amount for women is $1,452.55 as of December 2024, in the United States.