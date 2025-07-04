Although some SSDI recipients have just collected their Social Security payment in July, and others are about to receive it next week. As a matter of fact, if you did not receive the payment on July 3, the next payday will be the 9th. Thus, in just six days after the disability payment on the third, there will be a new round of payments, the first one for those who get it on a Wednesday.

However, if you were born from the 21st to the 31st, it is more than likely that you will collect your Social Security payment on July 23, 2025. This will be possible if you are not currently receiving Supplemental Security Income simultaneously, you got your first disability payment after April 30, 1997, and you remain eligible after getting SSA’s approval.

SSDI payment amounts for the payday on the 23rd

The average Social Security Disability Insurance payment for workers with a disability is $1,581. This amount has not changed much after the COLA increase that took place in January.

Thanks to the 2025 COLA boost, all SSDI payments are about 2.5% higher this year. Even if this is your first payment because you have just received approval, the cost-of-living increase will be included.

Some workers with a disability who had time to work for 35 years in jobs covered by the SSA, filed as late as possible, and earned the contribution and benefit base for 35 years, can receive up to $4,018.

Do you get a much lower SSDI payment from the Social Security Administration? Supplemental Security Income and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, both federally funded benefits, can be a great additional help.

SSDI payments on July 9/16

If you were born from the 1st to the 10th and you are an SSDI recipient who did not qualify for the payment on July 3, you will receive your direct deposit on July 9, 2025.

Another possibility is that you collect your Social Security Disability Insurance payment on July 16, 2026. Of course, your birth date must fall from the 11th to the 20th.

Even if most disability insurance recipients collect a direct deposit, some may still be collecting paper checks. However, it will not be possible to receive paper checks soon.

This is because all Federal payments will be sent electronically starting from September 30, 1997. Recipients who have not changed to direct deposit can easily do so online or by visiting their local SSA office.

Remember that SSDI payments are for workers who cannot work for over a year or longer, and they must have paid payroll taxes to the Social Security Administration for a minimum number of years. Those who have not earned enough work credits cannot qualify for SSDI. A spouse and your children may qualify for benefits on your record too, so check eligibility when you apply.