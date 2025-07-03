The IRS (Internal Revenue Service) is still delivering direct deposits and checks to eligible recipients who recently filed. It is also possible that some tax refund payments take place in July, and they were not issued within 21 days because the Agency had to review them in order to check the taxpayer’s eligibility. On average, tax refunds are worth $2,939, about 2.4% higher than in 2024.

Another interesting statistic is the fact that the average direct deposit refund amount is $3,034, up from $2,960 in 2024. It is actually 2.5% higher than in 2024, so taxpayers are getting more than last year. Some taxpayers may only need to wait for about 10 days to collect the money from the IRS once they file their 2024 tax return. Others may need to wait a little longer, and their refund payment will be deposited within 21 days. Even if the deadline to file is over for most taxpayers, some were given tax relief, others got an extension of time, and others are not required to file because they earn too little but have learned they can get a tax credit and recently applied.

IRS’ possible schedule if you get it in 10 days

A faster-than-usual refund payment is possible when your 2024 tax return is perfect. That means you gave the IRS correct information, and you filled it out properly.

What is more, it is possible to receive your direct deposit in less than 21 days when you require a direct deposit and you have opted for filing your 2024 tax return electronically. Here’s a possible schedule:

Tax returns filed on June 21 : IRS direct deposit may be issued on July 1, 2025

: may be issued on Tax returns filed on June 22: direct deposit may be issued on July 2, 2025

Tax returns filed on June 23: direct deposit may be issued on July 3, 2025

Tax returns filed on June 24: direct deposit may be issued on July 4, 2025

Tax returns filed on June 25: direct deposit may be issued on July 5, 2025

direct deposit may be issued on Tax returns filed on June 26: direct deposit may be issued on July 6, 2025

Tax returns filed on June 27: direct deposit may be issued on July 7, 2025

Tax returns filed on June 28: direct deposit may be issued on July 8, 2025

Tax returns filed on June 29: direct deposit may be issued on July 9, 2025

Tax returns filed on June 30: IRS direct deposit may be issued on July 10, 2025

IRS refund payments within 21 days

Another possibility is that the Internal Revenue Service issues payments within 21 days. So, if you filed your tax return on June 10, your tax refund payment may be deposited on July 1, 2025.

Bear in mind that the IRS may have paid your refund, but your bank may take some time to process the payment. It is advisable to wait for your IRS direct deposit for 5 days once you see the status “sent”.

If you would like to know the status of your tax refund, you will simply need to use the “Where’s My Refund?” tool. It is free for all taxpayers, and it can be checked online too.