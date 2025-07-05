Thanks to the Social Security Administration’s COLA Fact Sheet, it is possible to know that the average monthly payment for an aged couple, both receiving benefits, is worth $3,089 after the Cost-of-Living Adjustment. In fact, they are getting about 2.5% extra in 2025 since their average monthly payment was $3,014 in 2024.

While a senior couple can receive Social Security benefits on their own record, that is, each of them paid taxes to the Administration as they worked, it is also possible that one of them receives benefits on the spouse’s record. They are often known as spousal benefits, and they are a great way to boost your finances when you need additional money to make ends meet.

When could eligible senior couples get $3,089 from Social Security?

As a matter of fact, you could receive a retirement benefit payment on July 9. This will be the first payday possible after the payment on July 3, which was for retirees on benefits before May 1997, or for those on Social Security and Supplemental Security Income simultaneously.

If you are an eligible recipient and did not qualify for the payment on the third, to get money from the SSA on July 9, your birth date must fall between the 1st to the 10th. It does not really matter the month or year you were born, as long as you got approval from the Agency.

Bear in mind that there are also a payday on July 16 and another one on July 23, 2025. Again, the Social Security Administration will check the day you were born to arrange the paydays.

Recipients born from the 11th to the 20th: payment on July 16

Recipients born from the 21st to the 31st: payment on July 23

Recipients on benefits before May 1997: payment on August 1

Recipients on Social Security and SSI at the same time: Both payments are due on August 1

Will all senior couples get $3,089 in July?

It is not possible for all senior couples on retirement benefits to get that amount. In fact, it will depend on the work history of each recipients. Therefore, some retirees who are on both benefits will get less, and others will get more.

Of course, it would be a coincidence to collect $3,089, but it could be possible for some senior couples to get a very similar payment amount. On average, a single retiree can receive $2,002.

Spouses of retired workers collect about $950 from the Social Security Administration. As you can see, there is a considerable difference if you add $2,002 and $950. This is because, in this situation, only one of the two spouses has worked and paid enough taxes to the SSA.

Senior couples who both earned the taxable maximum for 35 years, filed at 70 and worked for 35 years in jobs covered by the Administration can receive a lot more. The largest benefit is $5,108 in 2025 for 1 person.