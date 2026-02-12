In the United States, many couples rely on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits due to adverse circumstances that significantly restrict their income and financial resources. The program, administered by the Social Security Administration, is designed for low-income individuals who are age 65 or older, blind, or have disabilities.

In the case of cohabiting married couples, eligibility is assessed jointly under the “eligible couple” designation. This scheme allows both members to receive a combined monthly SSI payment, provided that at least one meets the medical or age criteria and that their total income and assets do not exceed the limits established by the federal agency.

SSI for Couples 2026: Requirements, Amounts, and Resource Limits

A common scenario involves elderly couples, aged 65 or older, where one or both members receive a minimum pension or lack one altogether, while facing high costs for medical care, rent, or home maintenance that eventually deplete any previous savings.

Another common case is that of couples with severe disabilities, whether physical or mental, that make it impossible to perform paid employment or severely limit the ability to generate sufficient income for daily subsistence.

In these situations, recurring medical expenses—often not fully covered by private or public insurance—quickly erode any financial reserves, leaving the family unit below the resource thresholds required by SSI.

SSI Benefits for Widows, Divorcees, and Other Cases

Situations arising from widowhood, divorce later in life, or job loss, often combined with health problems that leave the couple with a significantly reduced and stable income, are also common. The transition from a two-income household to one with minimal or no income, exacerbated by unforeseen medical issues, is a frequent reason for applying for federal benefits.

The persistent rise in inflation, coupled with the increasing costs of food, medicine, and housing, frequently outpaces the amount of small pensions or limited benefits, causing available resources to fall below the strict limits set by the SSI.

Although the SSA applies annual cost-of-living adjustments, the speed of the overall price increase can offset these increases for the most vulnerable segments of the population.

Current Requirements for the Year 2026 in the Evaluation of Couples

For a couple to be considered an “eligible couple” in 2026, both must meet the program’s general requirements: legal residency in the United States, citizenship or qualified immigration status, and meet the definition of disability, blindness, or have reached 65 years of age.

When one spouse is not eligible on their own—for example, because they do not have a disability and are under 65—their income and resources are attributed to the applicant spouse through a mechanism called “deeming.”

The combined asset limit for the couple is set at a maximum of $3,000 in bookable assets. This amount includes cash, bank accounts, stocks, bonds, investment funds, and any vehicle other than the primary one. Excluded from this calculation are the primary residence, regardless of its value, the personal vehicle, burial plots, and basic household goods such as furniture and appliances.

Regarding countable income, the rule states that all income earned by both spouses is combined and subject to standardized deductions. “The income of both spouses is combined and considered ‘countable income,’” the Social Security operating manuals state.

Exclusions are applied to this total: the first $20 of any non-earnings income, plus $65 and half of the remaining earned income. The resulting amount is what is deducted from the maximum federal benefit, dollar for dollar.

The Income Limits for Couples

The income threshold for a couple to maintain eligibility is approximately $3,067 per month in 2026, although this figure may vary depending on annual adjustments or individual circumstances.

For a single individual, the threshold is around $2,073 per month. Exceeding these thresholds does not necessarily result in the immediate loss of benefits, but it does reduce payments until they eventually cease if accountable income exceeds the maximum benefit amount.

Maximum SSI Amounts in 2026

The Federal Benefit Rate (FBR)—the base amount the federal government pays before any deductions—is updated annually through the cost-of-living adjustment, known as COLA.

For 2026, the projected increase is 2.8% from 2025, which would bring the monthly payment for an eligible couple to $1,491. By comparison, a single individual who qualifies for SSI receives $994 per month at the federal rate.