Although the federal government has no plans to send out new stimulus checks in 2026, several states have designed their own relief mechanisms. These programs, funded by budget surpluses or dedicated funds, offer everything from tax refunds to direct credits to cover essential expenses.

Official information, updated as of December 2025, indicates that stimulus payments will continue throughout the coming year, with some key deadlines beginning in January.

7 States Sending Direct Stimulus Payments in 2026

The nature of this aid varies significantly, since these are local responses to economic pressures such as the cost of housing, energy, or property taxes.

Eligibility depends strictly on criteria such as residency, age, income, or type of housing. Fiscal policy experts warn that this relief is temporary and subject to legislative changes and budgetary availability.

California Climate Credit in 2026

California will begin distributing the California Climate Credit in 2026. This discount, automatically applied to gas and electricity bills, will be issued in two installments: April and October.

The amount varies depending on the utility company and the area of ​​residence. The program is funded through the state’s carbon market.

Colorado’s Property Tax, Rent, and Heat (PTC)

Colorado maintains two active systems. The Property Tax, Rent, and Heat (PTC) refund for seniors 65 and older and people with disabilities can reach $1,154 annually.

Applications for fiscal year 2024 are accepted until December 31, 2026, so payments will be processed during that period. In addition, TABOR refunds, derived from budget surpluses, continue to be distributed.

My Safe Florida Home

The state of Florida has allocated funding for the My Safe Florida Home program through June 2026. Homeowners who make hurricane-resistant improvements can receive up to $10,000 in matching grants.

Applications, open since August 2025, will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no budget approval to continue the program beyond the summer of 2026.

New Jersey’s ANCHOR Program

In New Jersey, the ANCHOR and Senior Freeze programs are currently being paid out after the application period closed in October 2025.

However, outstanding refunds and quarterly payments from the new StayNJ program for seniors will be made throughout 2026. The state tax administration is consolidating applications to expedite the process.

New York’s Inflation Refund and STAR

New York completed the mass distribution of its inflation refunds (up to $400) in the fall of 2025. However, cases under review or with delays could receive their payment in early 2026.

Meanwhile, the STAR credit for school tax assistance remains in effect for already registered beneficiaries, with payments continuing throughout the coming year.

Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Other States’ Programs

Pennsylvania has extended the deadline to apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate to December 31, 2025. Due to high demand and limited funds, processing of applications submitted near the deadline will be delayed. Many beneficiaries, especially those who choose direct deposit, will receive their money (up to $1,000) in January 2026 or later.

Virginia is processing overpayment refunds for taxpayers who filed their returns before November 3, 2025. The amounts are up to $200 for individuals and $400 for couples filing jointly. Although most payments were issued in December 2025, some cases with pending verification or errors will receive their funds in the first weeks of 2026.

Alaska has closed the application period for the 2025 Permanent Fund Dividend. Eligible residents who applied on time have already received their payment. However, distributions for approved late applications, as well as payments pending due to validation issues, will be made in January 2026. The final amount is approximately $1,000 per person.