The Administration will distribute the first SSDI payments on April 3, 2025. Bear in mind that you could receive either a check or direct deposit on this payday if you are in one of these two groups of Americans with a qualifying disability.

The April 3 payment for SSDI will be yours if you began receiving Disability Insurance benefits before May 1997. So, you received approval and have benefited from these disability benefits for more than 27 years.

Are you on SSI and SSDI?

Having a low Social Security Disability Insurance payment allows recipients to get Supplemental Security Income simultaneously. If you are one of those recipients who gets both benefits, April 1 will be the payday for SSI and April 3 for SSDI.

Keep in mind that SSI is only for low-income Americans. Therefore, reporting any changes in your financial or personal situation is mandatory. This is the best way to avoid overpayments.

SSDI payment can be about $1,580 on average. Spouses of workers with a disability who get Social Security on the worker’s record can get about $431. Even some children may also get Social Security, about $510 on average.

SSDI payments worth $4,018

On April 3, 2025, the largest Social Security Disability Insurance payment will be $4,018. Anyway, few Americans on SSDI may be eligible for such a large amount in April.

This is unlikely because a disability may prevent millions of workers from meeting the key requirements. To get it, you must have worked for 35 years and many need to file at the age of 40 or even earlier.

What is more, you must have been a high earner for 35 years too. The age to file also matters. Those who file too early will not qualify even if they meet other requirements.

SSDI payments are only for American workers who have jobs covered by SSA. If your job does not pay taxes to SSA, check if you qualify for Supplemental Security Income instead.