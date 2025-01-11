Not all Americans qualify for SNAP benefits. Meeting essential requirements is mandatory. Among the most strict conditions are both income and resource limits. In this way, USDA ensures that only low-income families can benefit from this money to buy groceries. For example, a household may have as much as $3,000 in resources you can count.

For example, if you have money in your bank account or money on hand at home. Sometimes this resource limit can be higher. However, this is only possible if you or one of the family members in your household has either a disability or is at least 60 years old. If you are in this situation, you can have up to $4,500 in countable resources.

What does the SNAP office not count as resources?

The SNAP office will not take into account as resources:

the money applicants get from the SSI (Supplemental Security Income) program

(Supplemental Security Income) program a lot or home in your possession

in your possession many pension and retirement plans (but be careful, withdrawals may be counted as income or resources)

resources of applicants who get TANF

Good news for some applicants who live in a State where resources are higher. They may be allowed to have more savings, but it will depend on the State where you live and its conditions.

What are the SNAP income limits in 2025?

From October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025, SNAP income and resource limits will remain unchanged. More often than not, households must meet gross and net income limits. If you do not meet them, you will not qualify for SNAP benefit payments in 2025.

Once more, if one person in your household has a disability or is aged 60 or older, you will have different rules. For you, there will only be a net income limit. Others may be deemed “categorically eligible” if they “have already been determined eligible for another means-tested program“.

Household Size Gross monthly income (130 percent of poverty)

1 $1,632

2 $2,215

3 $2,798

4 $3,380

5 $3,963

6 $4,546

7 $5,129

8 $5,712

Each additional member +$583

Household Size Net monthly income (100 percent of poverty)

1 $1,255

2 $1,704

3 $2,152

4 $2,600

5 $3,049

6 $3,497

7 $3,945

8 $4,394

Each additional member +$449

Source & Credits: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/recipient/eligibility