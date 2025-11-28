The Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payment schedule for December 2025 will generally follow the familiar pattern based on beneficiaries’ birth dates. However, the end-of-year holidays introduce a key scheduling point that requires attention for effective financial planning.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has set these dates in advance, allowing millions of Americans to know exactly when to expect their funds. Understanding this timeline can help you manage your holiday spending with greater confidence and avoid any unnecessary concern.

Your SSDI Payment Schedule for December 2025

For most people on SSDI, when you get paid depends on your birthday. Here’s how it breaks down for December:

If your birthday is on the 1st-10th: Mark your calendar for Wednesday, December 10.

If your birthday is on the 11th-20th: Your payment arrives on Wednesday, December 17.

If your birthday is on the 21st-31st: Look for your deposit on Wednesday, December 24.

Now, there’s an exception to this birthday rule. If you’ve been receiving SSDI since before May 1997, or if you get both SSDI and SSI (Supplemental Security Income), you follow a different schedule. Your payment will come right at the start of the month on Monday, December 1. This group always gets paid on the first business day, no matter their birthdate.

Payments For Those Who Also Receive SSI

Since many people receive both SSDI and SSI, it’s helpful to know how SSI payments work in December. SSI is normally paid on the first of the month. But because New Year’s Day (January 1, 2026) is a federal holiday, the SSA sends out the January payment early.

So, your SSI schedule will look like this:

Your December SSI payment comes on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Your January SSI payment is sent early on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

This means you’ll see two SSI deposits in your account this month. It’s crucial to remember that the December 31st payment is your January 2026 benefit. You won’t receive another SSI payment after that until February 1, 2026, so it’s important to budget that New Year’s Eve deposit to last through the entire month of January.

Your 2026 COLA Increase is Coming

Benefits are getting a 2.8% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) starting in 2026. For SSI recipients, this small boost will already be included in the early payment you get on December 31. For those on SSDI, the increase will show up in your January payment, which comes on your regular scheduled date. This increase is expected to add about $56 to the average monthly benefit, which can help with rising costs.

The Best Way to Check Your Payment: If you’re ever unsure about a deposit, the fastest and most reliable method is to use the official “My Social Security” website. Your personal account there shows your exact payment history and status. If a payment seems late, give it a full 24 to 48 hours before you call, and check with your bank first—sometimes the hold-up is on their end. A little patience can save you a long phone call.