Some SSDI beneficiaries received their Social Security check or direct deposit on March 3. In fact, this payment date was for 2 different groups of Disability Insurance recipients in the United States.

If you qualified for Social Security on March 3, the Administration has confirmed that your next payday will be on April 3, 2025. Therefore, it is expected to be on time.

SSI before your SSDI payment

Some Americans on Social Security Disability Insurance have a low income. Thus, they may have to apply for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefit payments.

The thing is Social Security’s payment schedule confirms the SSI payment date for April 1, 2025. Therefore, if you qualify for SSI and SSDI together, you will get a payment on the first and another direct deposit on the third.

SSI payments can be about $714 on average. Those citizens aged 18-64 can get about $762 on average. So, it could be a great financial lifeline for millions of Americans who get a low SSDI payment.

SSDI payments on April 3 or 9

To get the April 3 Social Security Disability Insurance payment, you must have been on disability benefits before May 1997. If you did not start collecting benefits before that date, you will get it if you are on both SSI and Disability Insurance.

Ad for the April 9 payment, you must meet the birthday requirement. Bear in mind that you must have been born on one of the first ten days of the month. If you were born after the 10th, you will either qualify for the April 16 or 23 payday. SSDI payments will be up to $4,018.

However, this is the maximum payment amount in 2015 and a few workers with a disability may be eligible for it. Average amounts are more frequent. For example, as of January 2025, the average payment amount is $1,580. Thanks to the 2025 COLA increase, all the Disability Insurance payments are 2.5% higher if compared to the 2024 amounts.