Social Security Disability Insurance payments are issued on 4 different paydays. Apart from SSDI, some eligible recipients qualify for Supplemental Security Income too. Thus, they can receive money from the SSA and from the Federal Government. SSDI will next be issued on Wednesday, January 15.

This will be the payday for Disability Insurance recipients whose birthdays are from the 11th to the 21st. In fact, these eligible recipients have not received the 2025 COLA increase yet. So, they will see how their disability benefits go up by $38 on average. For your information, the new average payment after the boost will be about $1,580.

SSDI on January 22 and February paydays

The last SSDI payment on the fourth Wednesday in January will be for those recipients born from 21-31. Thus, if you are born on one of those days, and you have not collected your January payment yet, January 22 will be your next payday.

The Jan. 22 payment for SSDI will include the 2025 COLA boost. Thus, all eligible disability recipients will get a boost of 2.5%. For your information, the last two payments in January are not for you if you are on SSI or if you began receiving Social Security before May 1997.

SSDI will be first sent on February 3 for those who received a payment from Social Security on January 3, 2025. This will be your payday if you are on both SSI and SSDI and if you started getting payments before May 1997. After January 3, there will be a new payday on February 12, 2025. To receive it, your birthday must be from the 1st to the 10th.

SDDI checks of up to $4,018

The Social Security Administration has confirmed that the largest Disability Insurance payments will be up to $4,018. This large payments are only for: