The Social Security Administration’s (SSA) payment schedule for December 2025 is nearing its end, with a series of disbursements marking the close of the fiscal year. The distribution, organized by the beneficiary’s birthday, culminates with the final Social Security payment on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

According to the official program, beneficiaries whose birthdate falls between the 21st and 31st will receive their funds on December 24, 2025. This date coincides with Christmas Eve, but it won’t cause a problem, since that day is a normal one, not a holiday (December 25th it is actually a holiday).

Previous Social Security Payments

Confirmation of these dates is available to all taxpayers through official digital channels. The SSA maintains complete calendars for tax years 2025 and 2026 on its website. The agency does not issue special notices for each payment date; instead, it is the taxpayer’s responsibility to consult the published schedule.

Previously, payments to the other beneficiary groups were processed on the second and third Wednesdays of December. This staggered flow is the standard operating procedure for the monthly distribution of funds.

Other December and January Payments

Wednesday, December 24, 2025, marks the end of the Social Security payment cycle for the month. This payment applies only to beneficiaries with birthdates in the last ten days of the month. The amounts distributed on this date reflect the annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) increase, which for 2025 was set at 2.5%. The individual benefit calculation received on this date fully incorporates this increase.

This payment is routine and has no additional components. It is the last payment of the month and also the last one calculated under the current year’s COLA percentage. Beneficiaries receiving both Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Retirement Insurance follow this same schedule without distinction. The SSA does not segment benefit types into different schedules for these regular payments.

The processing of these funds is done electronically in the vast majority of cases. Direct deposits are made to registered bank accounts, while checks sent by mail follow a logistical process that may add transit time.

An Advance SSI Payment Closes the Fiscal Year

A different situation arises with Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The official SSA calendar indicates an advance payment scheduled for Wednesday, December 31, 2025. This disbursement does not correspond to the month of December, but rather is an advance on the benefit corresponding to January 2026. The administrative reason for this advance is that January 1, 2026, is a federal holiday.

If the SSA’s regular SSI payment date (the first day of each month) falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, the payment is issued on the preceding business day. This is not an extra benefit, but rather the same January benefit distributed in advance. Therefore, SSI recipients will not receive a second payment at the beginning of January 2026, as their allowance for that month will have already been paid.

The Transition Between Two Annual COLAs

The most significant difference between the December 31st SSI payment and its calculation. While the final regular Social Security payment on the 24th is still based on the 2025 COLA of 2.5%, the SSI advance payment already incorporates the 2026 COLA increase, which is set at 2.8%. This means that an SSI recipient will see a slightly larger amount in their December 31st deposit compared to what they received earlier in the month.

Maximum Benefits in 2026

The maximum federal benefit for an individual under the SSI program is adjusted annually with the COLA. With the 2.8% increase, this maximum amount will be $994 starting in January 2026, and this new amount will be reflected in the year-end advance payment. Social Security beneficiaries, meanwhile, will begin receiving the 2.8% increase in their regular January 2026 payments, which will be distributed according to the usual Wednesday schedule.

In 2026, the maximum monthly Social Security benefit will be $5,251 for those who wait until age 70 to claim, while the maximum at full retirement age (67 for most) will be $4,152, and the maximum for an early claim at age 62 will be $2,969; these amounts are based on ther 2.8% COLA and require a career of 35 years with maximum taxable earnings.