RSDI payments are for retirees, survivors, and Disability Insurance recipients in the United States. Social Security can only pay these monthly payments to eligible workers. Sometimes, a spouse or child may qualify for these direct deposits or checks if they meet the requirements the Administration established and it will be on a worker’s record.

This is possible even if your spouse has never worked before. Bear in mind that to get your first RSDI payment, it is essential to have filed and received approval from the Administration. For example, to be eligible for retirement benefits, you will need to have earned at least 40 work credits in about 10 years of work. A worker can only earn 4 work credits per year, and they need 1,810 dollars in covered earnings (up from $1,730 in 2024) to get 1.

RSDI payment dates in May 2025

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed that there will be 4 different paydays for RSDI recipients. For your information, recipients will only qualify for one of them. Here is the full list of payments in May:

May 2: RSDI recipients who started collecting Social Security before May 1997

May 2: Retirement, Survivor, and Disability Insurance recipients who are also receiving Supplemental Security Income

May 14: Not on SSI, and on benefits after April 30, 1997 if born from 1-10

May 21: Not on SSI, and on benefits after April 30, 1997 if born from 11-20

May 28: Not on SSI, and on benefits after April 30, 1997 if born from 21-31

SSI payment schedule:

If you have a low income and little to no resources, you may qualify for Supplemental Security Income as well. So, you could receive a low RSDI payment and SSI simultaneously.

SSI payment due on May 1: all eligible recipients

SSI payment on May 30 (for June): all eligible recipients

RSDI payment amounts sent by the SSA

The amount of your monthly RSDI payment will depend on the earnings you had as a worker, the age you filed for benefits, among other factors. For instance, if you worked for only ten years, your monthly payments will be reduced.

It is essential to have worked for a minimum of 35 years to be able to collect a larger payment. The average monthly payment for RSDI recipients is $1,839.83. This is the average payment unveiled in March for February.

For old-age and survivors insurance, the average payment is slightly higher. It is about $1,894. Retirement benefits are approximately $1,931.20. Retired workers can get about $1,980 on average. A spouse or child can get $932 and $919 on average, respectively.

Survivors and Disability Insurance recipients get about $1,547 and $1,580 on average. Therefore, they receive much lower payments on average. Spouses and children of workers with a disability can also receive SSDI payments if they meet all the requirements.