SNAP can pay up to $292 if you are a single recipient in Florida. This is also the maximum amount for all 48 contiguous States. Only the States of Alaska and Hawaii receive more money due to higher inflation. If you are 8 in your household, you can collect Food Stamps of up to $1,756. Bear in mind that these are maximum amounts. Thus, you can expect a reduction if you have other earnings or resources.

The State of Florida will issue SNAP benefits through May 28, 2025. Therefore, it has the largest payment window, together with the State of Texas. Both will start delivering Food Stamps on May 1 and will continue through the 28th. The way they arrange paydays is completely different. While Texas uses the Eligibility Determination Number, Florida uses the case number. Keep in mind that it is read backwards, and it drops the 10th digit.

SNAP payment schedule in Florida: May 1-15

If your case number 9th and 8th digit ends from 00 through 53, you will receive your Food Stamp payments in one of the first two weeks in May. Check the payday eligibility below.

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 00-03 = SNAP benefits ready on your EBT on May 1st

ready on your EBT on May 1st 9th and 8th digit: 04-06 = benefits ready on your EBT on May 2nd

9th and 8th digit: 07-10 = benefits ready on your EBT on May 3rd

9th and 8th digit: 11-13 = benefits ready on your EBT on May 4th

9th and 8th digit: 14-17 = benefits ready on your EBT on May 5th

9th and 8th digit: 18-20 = benefits ready on your EBT on May 6th

9th and 8th digit: 21-24 = benefits ready on your EBT on May 7th

9th and 8th digit: 25-27 = benefits ready on your EBT on May 8th

9th and 8th digit: 28-31 = benefits ready on your EBT on May 9th

9th and 8th digit: 32-34 = benefits ready on your EBT on May 10th

9th and 8th digit: 35-38 = benefits ready on your EBT on May 11th

9th and 8th digit: 39-41 = benefits ready on your EBT on May 12th

9th and 8th digit: 42-45 = benefits ready on your EBT on May 13th

9th and 8th digit: 46-48 = benefits ready on your EBT on May 14th

9th and 8th digit: 49-53 = benefits ready on your EBT on May 15th

SNAP payment schedule in Florida: May 16-28

Those whose SNAP case number 9th and 8th digit is from 54 through 99 will collect their Food Stamp benefits after May 15. In this way, you can plan the day you go grocery shopping to save money on food.