Retirement benefits in 2026 require 40 Social Security work credits, and each one costs $1,890 in covered earnings, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Since nobody can earn more than four credits a year, the practical requirement is $7,560 of taxable earnings in 2026 and a working life of at least 10 years. Disability benefits work differently: SSDI can be awarded with as few as six credits to a worker who becomes disabled before age 24, while SSI asks for no work history at all but caps countable savings at $2,000.

The three programs are often described as a single system, and the checks do come from the same agency. In eligibility terms, however, they have almost nothing in common. One is an earned entitlement, one is an insurance payout, and one is a means-tested floor.

Retirement: 40 credits, and the price of each one

A credit is not a year of work. It is a block of earnings on which Social Security taxes were paid, and the price is reset every January. In 2026 it stands at $1,890, up from previous years in line with average wage growth.

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Because the annual cap is four credits, a worker who earns $7,560 in January has already banked the full year. Somebody who earns ten times that amount banks exactly the same four. That is why part-time and seasonal workers frequently reach the 40-credit threshold without realizing it.

It is worth remembering that credits determine whether you qualify, never how much you receive. The payment itself is calculated from the 35 highest-earning years of a person’s record, indexed for inflation. That same record is what determines how much a benefit can still be raised before filing.

SSDI: two tests, not one

Disability Insurance requires passing a recent work test and a duration work test at the same time, and both are tied to the age at which the disability began.

Before age 24: six credits earned in the three years before the disability started.

six credits earned in the three years before the disability started. Between 24 and 31: credits covering half the time between age 21 and the onset of the disability. At 27, that means 12 credits from the previous six years.

credits covering half the time between age 21 and the onset of the disability. At 27, that means from the previous six years. Age 31 and above: at least 20 credits earned in the 10 years immediately before the disability began.

The duration requirement climbs with age, from 1.5 years of work for applicants under 28 to 9.5 years for those disabled at 60. In other words, a long gap out of the labor market can disqualify a worker who has more than enough lifetime credits.

SSI: no credits, but a ceiling on what you own

Supplemental Security Income is not insurance and is not funded by payroll taxes. It is a federal floor for people aged 65 or older, or blind, or disabled, who have very limited income and resources.

The resource limit is $2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a couple, and it has not been updated in decades. The SSA does exclude the home you live in, one vehicle, household goods, burial funds up to $1,500 and up to $100,000 in an ABLE account. Everything else counts, including a modest savings buffer.

The 2026 federal payment standard is $994 a month for an individual and $1,491 for a couple. Any other countable income reduces that figure, which is why the average SSI payment reported by the SSA in July 2026 was only $736.54.

The threshold that decides everything: $1,690

Both disability programs share one gatekeeper, Substantial Gainful Activity (SGA). In 2026 the SSA sets it at $1,690 a month for non-blind applicants and $2,830 for blind applicants.

Earning above that level generally means the agency does not consider the person disabled for program purposes, regardless of the medical file. It applies at the application stage and it keeps applying afterwards, which is what turns a new job into a benefit review and one of the situations that can end a disability check.

What none of these requirements guarantee

Meeting the credit test does not mean an application will be approved. For SSDI and SSI, the medical criteria are assessed separately and most initial disability claims are denied. Applicants who reach the hearing stage wait months, sometimes longer, for a decision.

Nor is eligibility permanent. Credits cannot be taken away, but disability status and financial eligibility are reviewed periodically, and a change in either can stop the payments.