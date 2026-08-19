Florida had 5,294,001 Social Security beneficiaries in December 2025, second only to California and ahead of Texas, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Of those, 4,191,491 were retired workers and 462,756 were disabled workers, a balance that no other large state matches. And because Florida levies no state income tax, none of that money is taxed a second time on arrival.

The state’s position has almost nothing to do with its size and everything to do with who moves there. Florida is smaller than Texas in population and has half a million more retired workers on the rolls.

The retiree share is the anomaly

Retired workers account for close to 79% of Florida’s beneficiaries. In California, with 6,813,640 total beneficiaries, the figure is a smaller share of a larger base, and Texas, with 4,996,895, reports 3,710,457 retired workers.

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Decades of inbound retirement migration explain the gap. People arrive in Florida already retired, or retire shortly after arriving, and their benefit was earned somewhere else entirely.

The check is federal, and it does not change on arrival

This is the part worth stating plainly, because it is the most persistent misconception about moving. A benefit is calculated from a worker’s 35 highest-earning years and the age at which they filed. Moving to Florida does not raise it, and moving away does not lower it.

The payment date does not change either. It depends on the day of the month the beneficiary was born, everywhere in the country.

What Florida does change

Two things. The first is state income tax: Florida has none, so the benefit is subject only to federal rules, where taxation begins at a combined income of $25,000 for a single filer and $32,000 for a couple.

The second is cost of living, and here the picture is less flattering than the tax headline suggests. Property insurance and housing costs in much of the state have risen sharply, and the average retired-worker benefit the SSA reported nationally in July 2026, $2,085.98, does not stretch equally across Florida’s counties.

SSI is the exception to the rule

For SSI recipients, geography does change the payment. The federal standard is $994 a month for an individual, and state supplements vary enormously, from around $239.94 in California to nothing at all in seven jurisdictions.

An SSI recipient considering a move needs to check the destination’s supplement before packing. A retired worker does not.

What the numbers point to

A state where nearly four in five beneficiaries are retired workers is a state whose local economy is unusually exposed to the annual cost-of-living adjustment. The 2.8% COLA applied in January 2026 moved more money into Florida than into almost anywhere else.

It also means the reverse holds. Any change to how the COLA is calculated would be felt in Florida before it was felt in most of the country.