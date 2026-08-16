There are five ordinary ways to lose SSI or SSDI benefits in 2026, and most of them are financial rather than medical. The Social Security Administration (SSA) can suspend, reduce or terminate a disability payment without a judge ever seeing the file. The three that end the largest number of cases are a countable balance above $2,000 for an SSI recipient, monthly earnings above the $1,690 Substantial Gainful Activity threshold, and an overpayment notice, which for SSDI and other Title II benefits is now recovered by withholding up to 50% of the monthly check until the debt is cleared.

None of these are penalties for wrongdoing. They are conditions written into the programs, and a beneficiary can cross one of them by doing something entirely ordinary, such as inheriting a small sum or taking extra shifts.

1. Going over $2,000 in countable resources

SSI is means-tested. The resource limit is $2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a couple, measured on the first day of the month, and it has not changed since 1989.

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The SSA does not count the home you live in, one vehicle, household goods, life insurance with a face value of $1,500 or less, or up to $100,000 held in an ABLE account. It does count checking and savings balances, a second vehicle and most investments. A back-payment or a tax refund is protected only temporarily: nine months for retroactive benefits, 12 months for a federal tax refund. After that window, whatever is left counts.

2. Earning above Substantial Gainful Activity

For both SSDI and SSI disability claims, the SSA sets SGA at $1,690 a month in 2026, and at $2,830 for blind beneficiaries. Sustained earnings above that line signal that the person is no longer disabled for program purposes.

There is a cushion. The Trial Work Period lets an SSDI beneficiary test a return to work for nine months, not necessarily consecutive, within a rolling 60-month window. Any month with earnings above $1,210 in 2026 burns one of those nine. Once they are used, the SGA rule applies in full.

3. Failing a continuing disability review

Every case is reviewed periodically to confirm the medical condition still qualifies. The frequency depends on whether improvement is considered expected, possible or unlikely.

By far the most common reason for losing a case at this stage is not a doctor’s opinion but silence: an unanswered questionnaire, a missed consultative examination, or an address the agency no longer has. A file that cannot be reviewed can be closed for failure to cooperate.

4. The overpayment letter

When the SSA concludes it has paid more than it should have, it asks for the money back, and it can collect directly from future checks. The default withholding rate for Title II benefits, which includes SSDI and retirement, was raised to 50% of the monthly payment. For SSI the rate remains at 10%.

The notice carries deadlines. A beneficiary who disagrees with the debt can file an appeal, and one who accepts it but cannot afford the withholding can request a waiver or a lower rate. Filing within the stated window generally freezes collection while the request is examined, which is precisely why the letter should not sit unopened.

5. Marriage, moving, jail and long trips abroad

A set of personal circumstances also changes or ends payments, and they catch people by surprise because they have nothing to do with health or work:

Marriage: two SSI recipients who marry are paid the couple rate of $1,491 , not $1,988 . A spouse’s income and resources are also deemed to the recipient.

two SSI recipients who marry are paid the couple rate of , not . A spouse’s income and resources are also deemed to the recipient. Living arrangements: receiving free food or shelter from someone else can cut the federal SSI payment by up to one third.

receiving free food or shelter from someone else can cut the federal SSI payment by up to one third. Incarceration: SSI is suspended after a full calendar month in a public institution and terminated after 12 consecutive months. SSDI stops after 30 continuous days of confinement following a conviction.

SSI is suspended after a full calendar month in a public institution and terminated after consecutive months. SSDI stops after continuous days of confinement following a conviction. Leaving the country: SSI generally ends after 30 consecutive days outside the United States, and reinstatement requires 30 consecutive days back.

What to do when a notice arrives

Every adverse decision comes with appeal rights and a deadline printed on the letter itself. In many cases, requesting continuation of benefits within 10 days keeps the money flowing while the appeal is decided, although it can create a new debt if the appeal fails.

The pattern the agency itself highlights is reporting. Most terminations start with a change that was never reported, not with a change that was. Wages, a move, a marriage or a new bank account reported on time rarely end a case; the same facts discovered two years later usually do. A move matters more than it looks, because state supplements to SSI vary enormously from one state to another.