Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security are approaching an important date on the August calendar. On Wednesday, August 26, 2026, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is scheduled to issue its final regular Wednesday round of payments for the month to eligible beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 21st and 31st of any month.

The payment applies to people receiving Social Security benefits under the regular birthday-based schedule, including qualifying retired workers and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries. However, not every Social Security recipient born between the 21st and 31st will necessarily receive a payment on August 26, because the SSA uses different schedules for certain groups.

Why the Payment Arrives on August 26

For many beneficiaries who began receiving Social Security after April 1997, payment dates are determined by the birthday of the person whose earnings record is used for the benefits.

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The SSA’s standard schedule divides beneficiaries into three groups. Those associated with birthdays from the 1st through the 10th are generally paid on the second Wednesday of the month. Those with birthdays from the 11th through the 20th are generally paid on the third Wednesday. Beneficiaries associated with birthdays from the 21st through the 31st are generally paid on the fourth Wednesday.

In August 2026, the fourth Wednesday falls on August 26, making that the scheduled payment date for the final birthday group.

Important Exceptions Beneficiaries Should Know

The birthday rule does not apply universally. People who were receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 generally continue to receive their Social Security payment on the third day of the month. In addition, people receiving both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) generally receive Social Security on the third and SSI on the first, subject to adjustments when payment dates fall on weekends or certain holidays.

This distinction is important because SSI and SSDI are separate programs with different payment rules. The August 26 payment should therefore not be described as a payment for every disability beneficiary or every person born between the 21st and 31st.

What If the Payment Does Not Arrive?

Most beneficiaries receive their money electronically. If a scheduled payment does not appear immediately, the SSA advises beneficiaries to allow three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security about a missing payment.

Beneficiaries can also review their payment information through their personal my Social Security account.

For millions of households, Social Security represents an essential source of monthly income. For eligible beneficiaries in the final birthday group, August 26, 2026, is the key date to watch as the SSA completes its regular Wednesday payment cycle for the month.