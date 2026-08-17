The fastest way to increase your Social Security check is to wait: delaying from full retirement age to 70 raises a retirement benefit by 24%, turning a $2,000 monthly payment into $2,480 for life. The mechanism is the delayed retirement credit, worth 8% a year for everyone born in 1943 or later, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). It is the single largest lever available to most workers, and it is not the only one: replacing a zero in the 35-year earnings record that the SSA uses to calculate benefits also moves the number, and so does claiming on a spouse’s record instead of your own.

The increase is permanent and it compounds with every future cost-of-living adjustment, including the 2.8% COLA applied in January 2026. That is the part most calculations underestimate: a bigger starting benefit means every subsequent COLA is applied to a bigger base.

The 8% a year, month by month

Delayed retirement credits accrue at two-thirds of 1% per month after full retirement age, which is 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later. They stop accumulating at 70. Waiting past that birthday adds nothing.

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The credits do not require a dramatic decision. Someone who postpones a claim by six months picks up 4%, and the increase applies from the moment the benefit starts. In cash terms, on a $2,000 benefit that is $80 a month for the rest of a lifetime.

Your 35 years, and the zeros hiding in them

The SSA calculates a benefit from the 35 highest-earning years of a career, indexed for inflation. Anyone with fewer than 35 years of covered work has zeros entered for the missing years, and those zeros are averaged in.

This is what makes working an extra year late in a career unusually productive. A year of earnings today does not simply add to the record; it replaces the lowest year in it, often one from early adulthood or a zero. The gap between the two is what raises the average.

The benefit you may be entitled to on someone else’s record

Spousal and survivor benefits are routinely left on the table. A spouse can receive up to 50% of the worker’s full retirement age benefit, and a surviving spouse up to 100% of what the deceased worker was receiving or entitled to receive.

The SSA pays the higher of the two amounts a person qualifies for, not both. In practice that means a lower-earning spouse whose own benefit is small may be better served by the spousal figure, and that delaying the higher earner’s claim protects the survivor benefit for whichever partner outlives the other.

The two do-overs the SSA allows

Claiming early is not always irreversible. Two mechanisms exist, both narrow:

Withdrawal of application: available within 12 months of the first payment, once in a lifetime, and it requires repaying everything received, including any amounts paid to family members on the same record. Voluntary suspension: available from full retirement age onward. Payments stop and delayed retirement credits start accruing again at 8% a year until 70.

Working while collecting is not a loss

Beneficiaries below full retirement age who keep working face the retirement earnings test: in 2026, $1 is withheld for every $2 earned above $24,480 a year. In the year full retirement age is reached, the threshold rises to $65,160 and the withholding softens to $1 for every $3. From full retirement age, there is no limit at all.

The word withheld matters. The money is not confiscated. On reaching full retirement age the SSA recalculates the benefit upward to account for the months in which payments were reduced, so the amount is recovered gradually through a higher monthly check, paid on the same calendar as every other benefit.

What the numbers do not decide

Maximizing the monthly figure is not the same as maximizing a household’s finances. Health, other savings, whether a spouse depends on the record, and whether a person can afford to bridge the gap without the payment all point in different directions.

What the arithmetic does establish is the size of the trade-off. Between claiming at 62 and claiming at 70, the difference on the same earnings record is roughly 77% in monthly income, every month, for as long as the beneficiary lives.