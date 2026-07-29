Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) pays monthly benefits to workers who can no longer earn a living because of a serious medical condition. Unlike SSI, SSDI is an insurance program you pay into through payroll taxes — so qualifying depends on both your work history and your medical situation. Here is how the 2026 rules work.

You need enough work credits

SSDI is based on “work credits” you earn from taxable wages. In 2026 you receive one credit for every $1,810 in earnings, up to four credits per year. Most people need 40 credits — about 10 years of work — with 20 of them earned in the last 10 years. Younger workers who become disabled can qualify with fewer credits.

Your condition must meet the SSA’s definition

The Social Security Administration (SSA) uses a strict standard. Your disability must:

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prevent you from doing “substantial gainful activity” (SGA);

keep you from adjusting to other work; and

be expected to last at least 12 months or result in death.

In 2026 the SGA limit is a key threshold: earning above the monthly SGA amount generally means you are not considered disabled for SSDI purposes.

How much SSDI pays

Your SSDI benefit is calculated from your average lifetime earnings, not your household need. Payments rose with the 2026 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 2.8%. Higher lifetime earnings mean a higher check, and after 24 months on SSDI you also become eligible for Medicare.

When are SSDI payments made?

SSDI follows the same birth-date schedule as retirement benefits. If you started receiving benefits after May 1997, you are paid on the second, third or fourth Wednesday based on your birthday — in August 2026 that means August 12, 19 or 26. Beneficiaries from before May 1997 are paid on the 3rd.

Applying and avoiding delays

Gather medical records, work history and test results before applying, since incomplete files are the top cause of denials. For related reading, see the full payment calendar, review the SSI requirements if your work history is limited, and learn how to increase your monthly payment.

Figures reflect official SSA data for 2026. Confirm your credits and benefit estimate at ssa.gov.