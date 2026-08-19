A Social Security overpayment waiver is the request that can cancel a debt outright, and it is the option most beneficiaries never use. When the Social Security Administration (SSA) decides it has paid more than it should, it recovers the money by withholding up to 50% of a monthly Title II payment, which covers retirement and SSDI, and 10% of an SSI payment. The notice arrives with deadlines, and acting inside them is what determines whether collection starts at all.

There are three separate requests, they do different things, and they are frequently confused with one another.

The three forms

SSA-561, Request for Reconsideration: for when you believe the debt is wrong, or the amount is wrong. Filed within 60 days; filing within 30 days generally stops recovery while it is reviewed. SSA-632, Request for Waiver of Overpayment Recovery: for when the debt is correct but was not your fault and repaying it would cause hardship. There is no deadline, and it can be filed at any time. SSA-634, Request for Change in Overpayment Recovery Rate: for when the debt is accepted but 50% is unaffordable. It asks for a lower monthly rate rather than cancellation.

What a waiver actually has to prove

A waiver succeeds when two things are true at once: the overpayment was not your fault, and repaying it would either defeat the purpose of the program or be against equity and good conscience.

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Not your fault is the harder half. It generally means the beneficiary reported everything they were required to report, on time, and the error was the agency’s. A recipient who did not report wages, a move or a marriage will struggle, which is why reporting changes as they happen protects more than eligibility.

The small-debt route

For low-value overpayments there is a simplified path that does not require the full financial documentation. It is worth asking about before assembling months of bank statements for a debt of a few hundred dollars.

Above that level, the SSA asks for a full picture of income, expenses and assets on the SSA-632. Hardship is assessed against what the household actually needs to live on, not a fixed threshold.

Where overpayments come from

The largest categories are predictable. Earnings above the retirement earnings test or above Substantial Gainful Activity at $1,690 a month. Changes in living arrangements or marital status for SSI. Resources drifting above the $2,000 limit. And straightforward agency processing errors.

Some debts are years old before the notice arrives, which is precisely why the not-your-fault test carries so much weight.

Ignoring the letter is the expensive option

If nothing is filed, recovery begins automatically at the default rate. Beyond withholding, the SSA can refer debts for recovery from federal tax refunds and other federal payments.

None of the three requests costs anything, and the waiver has no time limit at all. The one action that closes off every option is doing nothing until the deposit has already shrunk by half.