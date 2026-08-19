SSI for children pays up to $994 a month in 2026 to a disabled child in a low-income household, but the amount that actually arrives is decided by a rule that catches almost every family: deeming, the process by which the Social Security Administration (SSA) treats part of the parents’ income and resources as if they belonged to the child. A household well below any conventional poverty measure can be found ineligible because of it, and the child’s own $2,000 resource limit applies on top.

The medical test is separate and it is strict: the condition must cause marked and severe functional limitations and be expected to last at least 12 months or result in death.

How deeming works

The SSA does not count all parental income. It applies allocations for the parents’ own living costs and for other children in the household, then treats a portion of what remains as available to the child.

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Deeming stops in specific situations: when the child turns 18, when the child no longer lives in the parents’ home, and in certain institutional arrangements. The consequence is that a child found ineligible at 12 may qualify at 18 without anything about the disability having changed.

The redetermination at 18

Turning 18 triggers a full reassessment under the adult disability standard, which asks whether the person can perform substantial work rather than whether they function like other children of the same age.

It is the most consequential date in a childhood SSI case. Many benefits end there, and the medical improvement protection that shields adults in a continuing disability review does not apply in the same way to this transition.

Working while studying

For recipients under 22 who are regularly attending school, the student earned income exclusion allows earnings of up to $2,410 a month and $9,730 a year in 2026 to be disregarded entirely.

It exists so that a first job does not cost a young person their benefit. Outside that exclusion, ordinary SSI income rules apply and the payment falls as earnings rise.

Benefits on a parent’s record are a different program

SSI is not the only route. A child can also receive benefits on a parent’s Social Security record when that parent is retired, disabled or deceased, generally worth 75% of the parent’s benefit in survivor cases, subject to a family maximum.

Those benefits do not depend on household income or resources at all. They depend on the parent’s work credits. Families frequently qualify for one and never ask about the other.

Medicaid usually matters more than the payment

In most states, SSI eligibility brings automatic Medicaid coverage, and for families managing a serious childhood condition that is often worth more than the monthly figure.

It is also why a small change in household income can have consequences far larger than the dollars involved: losing SSI can mean losing the health coverage attached to it, which is the part that tends to be discovered after the fact.