A my Social Security account is free, takes minutes to open and does one thing no other tool does: it shows the earnings the Social Security Administration (SSA) has on record for every year a person has worked. That record is the raw material for the benefit calculation, which uses the 35 highest-earning years of a career. A year recorded as zero because an employer reported wages under the wrong number lowers the average permanently, and the SSA will not find the error on its own.

Time also matters. As a general rule, corrections to an earnings record must be requested within three years, three months and 15 days of the year in question, with exceptions for clear evidence such as a W-2 or a tax return.

What the account actually does

Displays the full earnings record , year by year, and the taxes paid on it.

, year by year, and the taxes paid on it. Produces personalised benefit estimates at 62, at full retirement age and at 70.

at 62, at full retirement age and at 70. Issues a benefit verification letter , the proof of income landlords and lenders ask for.

, the proof of income landlords and lenders ask for. Changes the address and direct deposit details on file.

details on file. Replaces a lost SSA-1099 , the tax form needed to file a return.

, the tax form needed to file a return. Allows a replacement Social Security card to be requested in most states.

The estimate is not a promise

Benefit estimates assume future earnings continue at roughly the current level. A career break, a lower-paid final decade or early retirement all change the outcome, sometimes substantially.

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The estimate is still the most useful number available for deciding when to file, because it shows the three ages side by side. The gap between the figure at 62 and the figure at 70 is around 77% on the same record, which is what makes the claiming decision the largest one in the process.

How the sign-in works now

Access runs through Login.gov or ID.me rather than the older SSA credentials. Identity verification is required, and the process asks for information only the account holder should have.

Cabe recordar, in plain terms: the SSA does not send emails or text messages asking for a password, and it does not call to threaten suspension of a benefit. Those are impostor scams, and the account itself is the safest place to check whether anything has actually changed.

What to look for on the earnings page

Three patterns are worth checking line by line: a year showing $0 when work was done, a figure that looks far too low for that year, and any year missing entirely after a change of employer or a name change following marriage or divorce.

Correcting one of them requires evidence: a W-2, a pay stub, or a tax return for the year concerned. Which is a good argument for keeping those records longer than feels reasonable.

Why it matters before retirement, not at it

An error found at 45 is a paperwork problem. The same error found at 66, with the correction window long closed and the employer out of business, is a permanently smaller benefit.

Checking the record once a year costs nothing and is the only reliable way to confirm that the credits earned have actually been recorded against the right name and number.