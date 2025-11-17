The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security in 2026 is 2.8%, applicable to beneficiaries’ monthly payments. However, this increase is offset by projected increases in Medicare Part B premiums, which could reduce net benefits by up to 10%.

For the approximately 70 million beneficiaries, most of whom are over 65, this means an immediate review of personal finances. The key date is December 31, 2025, the end of the current fiscal year, by which time beneficiaries are advised to complete calculations and adjustments to align income with projected expenses.

Act Now: Calculate Your Social Security 2026 Before December 31

The process begins with an accurate calculation of future benefits. Multiply your current monthly payment by 1.028 to get the COLA-adjusted amount. Then, subtract the estimated Medicare premiums, which the SSA says could rise 5-10% by 2026.

This projection is based on data from the Department of Health and Human Services, which indicates a direct impact on net paychecks starting in January. Tools at ssa.gov allow you to perform these calculations online, including variables such as annual income and health deductions.

Choose Your Medicare Plan Now: Save on Social Security

Once you have your net income, create a monthly budget that categorizes expenses: essentials like food and utilities (around 50% of the average income of $1,900 per month for individual retirees, per Census Bureau), annual payments like car insurance, and an emergency fund equivalent to three months of expenses.

Forty percent of beneficiaries rely exclusively on Social Security, according to SSA reports, highlighting the need for tracking through apps or spreadsheets to monitor monthly cash flow.

If projected benefits don’t cover expenses, consider structural adjustment options. Downsizing your home reduces property taxes (averaging $2,500 annually) and utilities (up to 30% less for smaller homes).

Alternatively, renting out space in your home generates additional income: platforms like Airbnb report average earnings of $500 per month for short listings. For active income, the SSA allows up to $22,320 annually in 2026 without penalty for those who have reached full retirement age (67 for most), through part-time work such as tutoring or deliveries.

Medicare Open Enrollment Ends December 7

Medicare’s open enrollment period, which runs until December 7, 2025, offers an opportunity to switch plans. Review options under Part D for prescription drugs, where switching to more affordable coverage can save you up to $500 a year, according to estimates from Medicare.gov.

Medicare Advantage plans with lower premiums maintain similar benefits, fitting into budgets adjusted by the 2.8% COLA. The SSA reports that 50% of beneficiaries pay premiums that are automatically deducted from their paychecks, making these adjustments critical for 2026 cash flow.