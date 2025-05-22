Taxpayers who filed in the first days of May may receive their tax refund payment from the IRS soon. Some of them may have already received their direct deposits, and those who filed a paper return and requested a paper check may need to wait much longer to cash it. As of May 9, 2025, the average refund is lower than the average direct deposit.

This may be due to the fact that more people request direct deposits and the likelihood is higher to boost this average amount. So far, the Internal Revenue Service has already refunded more than $274.979 billion. This is approximately 2% more than in 2024. The Agency has refunded a total of $263.726 billion via direct deposits.

Who could receive an IRS refund from May 22-24?

There is no fixed date for taxpayers to collect their tax refund. It depends on many different factors. However, the IRS claims that taxpayers generally receive their refunds within 21 days.

Some of them may even get their tax refund payments in just 8 days. Taking into account all this information, this could be a possible payment schedule if you got your payment within 21 days.

Direct deposit may be delivered on May 22 if: tax returns were filed on May 1, 2025

Direct deposit may be delivered on May 23 if: tax returns were filed on May 2, 2025

Direct deposit may be delivered on May 24 if: tax returns were filed on May 3, 2025

Direct deposit may be delivered on May 25 if: tax returns were filed on May 4, 2025

IRS recommendations for taxpayers

The IRS reminds taxpayers of one important thing. Actually, it is possible for banks and financial institutions to take longer than you expect when they are processing tax refund payments.

It can take up to 5 days to process a direct deposit, so be patient once you see the sent date on your tax refund status. To check this status, you will need the IRS tool “Where’s my refund?”.

American taxpayers who have not filed yet because they were granted an extension to file should: