The Social Security Administration (SSA) has set in advance the payment schedule for January and the rest of the months in 2026. Social Security benefits, including retirement, survivors, and disability (SSDI), will be disbursed on three separate dates during the month, determined by the beneficiary’s date of birth.

In the same way, the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments for January 2026 were issued in advance on the last business day of the preceding year, which was December 31, 2025: even so, that deposit came with the 2.8% COLA increase.

Your Social Security January Deposit is Coming

The distribution mechanism follows the established protocol for most recipients. Beneficiaries who began receiving payments after May 1997 adhere to this schedule based on their birthdate. Those who receive both Social Security and SSI concurrently, along with those who received benefits before 1997, typically see a different payment date, often the 3rd of each month.

The SSA works under a regulatory framework that requires the publication and strict adherence to these dates. The determination of benefit amounts, including maximum limits, results from the application of legal formulas that consider the worker’s earnings history, retirement age, and statutory cost-of-living adjustments.

Distribution of Payments According to Date of Birth

The payment schedule for January 2026 begins on January 14, the second Wednesday of the month. On this date, those whose birthdate falls between the 1st and 10th of any month will receive their payment.

The third Wednesday of the month, which is January 21, is designated for the second group of beneficiaries. This group includes those born between the 11th and 20th of any month.

The third and final round of payments for the month is scheduled for the fourth Wednesday, which is January 28. This date serves the remaining beneficiaries, those with birthdates between the 21st and 31st of any month. The completion of this cycle finalizes the monthly distribution of funds to Social Security beneficiaries.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Has a Different Schedule

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program maintains a separate payment schedule. According to Social Security Administration rules, when the standard SSI payment date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the payment is made on the last preceding business day. This rule applies to the January 2026 payment.

Therefore, the SSI benefit for January 2026 will be issued on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. This advance payment is a routine administrative procedure designed to prevent beneficiaries from having to wait over a weekend or holiday. It is not an extra payment, but rather the same monthly payment issued on a different date.

Individuals eligible to receive both Social Security and SSI benefits should consult their specific payment schedule, which often combines both payments on a different date, typically at the beginning of the month. The complexity of cases involving concurrent benefits necessitates individual verification through official channels.

Maximum Benefit Amounts and Adjustment Factors

The maximum Social Security benefit amounts for 2026 have been calculated. The maximum benefit for a worker retiring at full retirement age is $4,152 per month. This amount represents the upper limit for those who have accumulated the maximum credits and retire at their full retirement age.

For workers who choose to delay retirement beyond the FRA, the maximum amount can be increased. A beneficiary who postpones receiving benefits until age 70 can receive up to $5,181 per month in 2026. This actuarial increase is permanent and applies to the monthly income.

On the other hand, the top payment for someone who chooses to retire at the earliest possible age, which is 62, is $2,969 per month. This actuarial reduction is also permanent. As for the SSI program, the maximum standard federal payment for an individual is $994 per month, and for a couple where both spouses are eligible, the maximum possible benefit is $1,491.