The United States offers a variety of economic assistance programs, both at the federal and state levels. Among the states that are issuing stimulus checks in 2025 are California and New York. Residents of these states can receive financial relief of up to $725 and $500 respectively.

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has approved the distribution of up to $500 as part of the state’s Inflation Rebate. These funds are sourced from the surplus in sales tax revenue, driven by inflation across the United States. This historic agreement aims to provide economic relief to approximately 8.2 million eligible New Yorkers.

New York Tax Refund: Are You Getting $300–$500 Automatically?

The maximum amount is $300 for individuals earning up to $150,000 annually, and up to $500 for couples filing jointly with annual incomes up to $300,000. If you reside in New York and your income falls within these thresholds, you must have filed your tax return on time to qualify for this benefit.

When it comes to a refund, there’s no need to submit any additional requests. The state will automatically send the payment based on the method registered in your tax return. The exact deposit date is yet to be confirmed.

Stimulus Check in California: Requirements and Eligibility

Residents of Sacramento, California, may qualify for a stimulus check of up to $725 thanks to the Sacramento Family First Program (FFESP).

To be eligible, you must live in Sacramento and have an income below 200% of the federal poverty level. The precise figure depends on the number of family members and the household’s total income. If you meet these criteria, you can submit your application through the Sacramento Family First program’s website and follow the provided instructions.

Source and more info: https://dcfas.saccounty.net/