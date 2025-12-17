For nearly 7.5 million Americans who rely on Supplemental Security Income (SSI), New Year’s Eve will bring more than just the chimes: they will receive their first increased payment of 2026, a vital technical advance resulting from the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

While nearly 71 million Social Security retirement, survivor, or disability (SSDI) beneficiaries will see the 2.8% increase reflected in their January checks, the schedule for SSI recipients is different and always begins in December. The reason is purely administrative and is written into law: federal SSI payments are made on the first day of each month.

Why the SSI Schedule Brings Dual Deposits in December?

When that day falls on a weekend or federal holiday, as is the case with January 1, the law requires the Social Security Administration (SSA) to make the payment on the preceding business day. This year, that day is Wednesday, December 31.

“The annual cost-of-living adjustment is one of the ways we work to ensure that benefits reflect the current economy,” said SSA Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano after announcing the 2026 COLA. This increase is calculated based on inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage and Clerical Workers (CPI-W)

It will raise the maximum federal benefit for an individual from $967 to $994 per month. For a couple, the maximum will increase from $1,450 to $1,491. It is crucial to remember that some states add a supplemental amount, so the final payment may be higher.

Remember that SSI Is Not the Same as Retirement

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a fundamentally different assistance program than traditional Social Security. It is designed as a safety net for older adults, blind people, or people with disabilities who have extremely limited income and resources.

Its last-resort nature makes the timing of the increase particularly significant for this population, which often manages very tight budgets. Receiving the increased payment right at the end of December can provide immediate help in meeting the expenses of the winter season.

The SSA Will Notify You About Your Upcoming Increase

For beneficiaries, the official notification of the new amount is already on its way. The SSA has been sending notices by mail since early December. However, those with a my Social Security account can securely check their COLA notification online, a faster method than traditional mail.

All beneficiaries, regardless of the program, should receive this communication detailing their exact new amount.

Despite the relief the increase provides, advocacy groups like The Senior Citizens League have pointed out that the 2.8% COLA may not be enough to keep pace with the real rise in the cost of living experienced by beneficiaries.

This organization is urging Congress to establish a minimum COLA of 3% and modernize the calculation formula to more accurately reflect the spending patterns of seniors and people with disabilities.