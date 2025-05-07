A new announcement has been made by the Social Security Administration (SSA). The Agency has implemented enhanced fraud prevention tools for those claims that are made over the phone. Therefore, with the uses of these improvements, the Administration will be able to modernize the services it offers and make the program stronger and more secure.

As a result, it will strengthen the program integrity, which is the main goal the Administration has in 2025. As of April 14, 2025, the Social Security Administration will allow Americans to carry out all sorts of claims over the phone. However, this claims will be supported by updated anti-fraud measures.

What do these Social Security tools offer individuals?

These anti-fraud capabilities have been designed to streamline the customer experience and to protect beneficiaries. What is more, the Social Security Administration will be able to spot and stop suspicious activity in any telephone claim.

On the one hand, it will analyze patterns and anomalies within a person’s account. On the other hand, if the Agency detects any irregularities, the claimant will be asked to visit a Social Security office.

Therefore, the beneficiary will be required to complete an in-person claim. In this way, the Agency will check their identity. Once the identity proofing is sorted, the individual will be able to continue processing their claim.

To protect your Social Security benefits, never give information to someone who calls you pretending to be an SSA agent. Do not click on suspicious links you receive on your smartphone or on your email. Scammers use all sorts of techniques to steal your private information.

How these advancements help Social Security

Providing individuals with state-of-the-art technology to protect their money from benefits helps Social Security expand access to customers. This is especially important when many users do not have an internet connection or a vehicle to visit an office.

Maintaining the security of the telephone services is essential. Bear in mind that the agency will continue to conduct identity verification for all in-person claims. Accessibility is really important and it needs to go hand in hand with security.

Acting Commissioner of Social Security, Leland Dudek, said they are modernizing how they serve the public, “enhancing both security and accesibility”. While these updates improve SSA’s ability to detect and prevent fraud, they provide more flexibility so people can access their retirement, survivors, or disability benefits.

As a matter of fact, the Agency has spent $16.5 million in order to make telephone services more modern across the United States. These measures show how the SSA is committed to enhancing customer service as well as program integrity.