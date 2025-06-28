No Social Security or SSI payments are left in June. Thus, it is time to prepare for the upcoming direct deposit or paper checks in July. Supplemental Security Income and Retirement, Survivors, and Disability Insurance payments require approval from the Administration. Hence, if you have never filed for any of them, you will not receive them.

SSI benefits are deposited on the first day of the month. July will be no exception, and all eligible recipients will collect their monthly payment on the first day of the month. There will not be a change in the payday until September, when recipients will receive their direct deposit ahead of schedule, on August 29, 2025. Social Security will be paid on July 3, but there will also be other paydays on July 9, July 16, and July 23, 2025.

Who can receive SSI on July 1 and Social Security on July 3, 2025?

Both, July 1 and July 3 will be the paydays of those Americans who qualify for both Supplemental Security Income and Social Security. All SSI recipients qualify for the July 1 payday, but remember that to receive SSI, you must:

Have limited income

Have little to no resources

Be a U.S. citizen (or national , or a noncitizen in one of certain alien classifications granted by the DHS (Department of Homeland Security).

(or , or a noncitizen in one of certain alien classifications granted by the DHS (Department of Homeland Security). Live in the United States

You are not absent for 30 consecutive days or more

Meet one of these three conditions: be blind have a qualifying disability or medical condition be at least 65 years old

Filing is also required, and giving SSA permission to check your financial information is required

Other conditions may apply

To receive the Social Security payment on July 3, 2025, apart from having filed and received approval, you must have started collecting benefits before May 1997, or you must be receiving Supplemental Security Income simultaneously.

SSI payments are lower than Social Security’s

The Supplemental Security Income program is aimed at giving additional money to low-income individuals and eligible married couples. Thus, it is not meant to be a main source of income.

On average, an SSI payment can be about $718. This average amount has been unveiled by the Social Security Administration in June, but it is for the month of May.

However, Social Security payments are about $2,002 on average. So, they are higher when it comes to average payment amounts. Of course, many Supplemental Security Income recipients receive much less.

What is more, it may be possible that you need to have a low Social Security payment to receive money from the Supplemental Security Income program. The maximum amount you can receive from this Federal program is $967 for a single person, $484 for an essential person, and up to $1,450 if you both qualify. Retirees who were high earners for 35 years, worked all this time in jobs covered by the SSA and filed at 70 could get up to $5,108.