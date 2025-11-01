It’s been a month now since the federal government went into a shutdown due to lack of agreements in the Congress regarding the federal budget. While President Donald Trump and the Republicans lawmakers are aiming to cut Social Security, SNAP benefits, and other federal aids, the Democrats are pushing to halt those cuts and, hopefully, maintain in 2026 them (with raises in some cases).

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is maintaining its payment schedule for November 2025, with a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). This increase raises the average benefit for a retired worker to $1,976 per month. Payments are distributed based on birthdate or length of time in the program to avoid bank congestion. The schedule is detailed below.

Impact of the government shutdown on Social Security payments

The federal government shutdown, which began on October 1, 2025, due to a funding impasse, does not affect the issuance of November payments. The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirms that retirement, disability, and SSI benefits will continue to be distributed on their scheduled dates, as they are funded by separate reserves and do not rely on annual discretionary funds.

However, the shutdown is causing disruptions to other services: SSA offices are closed, appeals and new applications are suspended, and the announcement of the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2026 has been delayed.

It is estimated that approximately 67 million beneficiaries will receive their payments without delay, although it is recommended to check direct deposits and contact the SSA by phone (1-800-772-1213) only for emergencies, given the limited staffing. The current shutdown, now in its 31st day, could be resolved soon, but it does not alter the flow of monthly payments.

Payments for pre-1997 retirees: November 3

Those who began receiving benefits before May 1997 receive their payment on the third day of the month. In November, this falls on Monday, November 3. This group includes approximately 8 million people receiving retirement and disability benefits. Direct deposits arrive that morning; checks sent by mail may take an additional one or two days.

Payments on subsequent Wednesdays

Beneficiaries enrolled after 1997 receive payments according to their date of birth, on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month. This affects approximately 50 million people.

Second Wednesday, November 12: For those born between the 1st and 10th of the month. Includes approximately 15 million retirees, with an average payment of $1,976.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI): recipients receive their payment on Friday, October 31, since November 1 falls on a Saturday.

Current amounts according to retirement age

Benefit amounts depend on the age at which benefits are claimed, based on the 35 highest-earning years adjusted for inflation. For November 2025, with the COLA applied, the monthly averages are:

Claim Age Average monthly profit Notes 62 years old $1,342 30% discount for early payment. 65 years $1,611 Transition to adulthood. 66 years old $1,764 Moderate reduction. 67 years old $1,930 Full age for those born after 1960. 70 years $2,148 24% increase over full age.

These numbers are based on SSA data, and always have in mind that every case is different. These are just the average amounts, defined by how many recipients are there and how receive each one of them.