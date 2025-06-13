Grocery stores that accept SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits and are open on Father’s Day are: Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, Safeway/Albertsons, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, Food Lion, Piggly Wiggly, and 7-Eleven. There are many other retailers or stores that may also be open. However, not all of them accept EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) cards.

What is more, it is important to note that online shopping is available in all 50 States for SNAP benefits. Thus, if you want to buy anything before Father’s Day, you can either visit your local store or make your purchase online. Do not forget that opening hours may be reduced on Sundays. So, it is important to check the opening hours of the place you want to get your groceries from.

What can SNAP buy for Father’s Day?

If you and your SNAP household is keen to eat the classic and most popular Father’s Day meal, you may want to buy steak, burgers, hot dogs, ribs, or chicken. Good news if you are into these meal choices because the Food Stamps program allows recipients to buy meat, poultry, or, if you prefer it, fish.

Americans often paired these traditional meals with baked beans, grilled vegetables, potato salad, and corn on the cob, among other delicious choices. Luckily, all these things can be purchased if you have cash on your SNAP EBT card.

As Father’s Day falls on a Sunday, it is also a great day to have brunch. Needless to say, many Americans on SNAP benefits may want to eat some scrambled eggs, sausages, bacon, waffles, pancakes, some fresh fruit, or a refreshing smoothie.

Coastal areas may tend to eat more fish and seafood on Father’s Day. Of course, it is not possible to agree on a particular meal, and there will be endless options, but as long as it is on the list of SNAP-eligible food items.

Full list of SNAP-eligible food items

If you have money on your EBT card and you want to spend your SNAP benefits before Father’s Day, check all the things you could buy, but also the things you are not allowed to buy, so as not to be taken aback at the counter.

Fruits such as melon, pineapple, apples, bananas, lemons, limes, and even avocados are regarded as fruit, so any fresh, frozen, dried (not mixed with candy or non-food items), and certain canned fruit in water, fruit juice, or light syrup only.

The SNAP program also allows eligible recipients to buy snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages. However, at least 2 or 3 States are about to prohibit the purchase of soda or candy. Seeds and plants to grow your own food are SNAP-eligible items.